Donald 'Doc' Giffin, long time publicist of Arnold Palmer, dies at age 98
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Donald "Doc" Giffin, long time publicist of Arnold Palmer, died Nov. 28 at age 98. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA Tour)
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Donald W. “Doc” Giffin didn’t seek the spotlight and never needed to. His impact on golf was quiet, felt in the corners of press tents and media centers through notes he typed late at night, and in how he served professional golf as well as the arguably one of the game's greatest legends.
Giffin, who died Saturday, Nov. 28, at age 98, started working for Arnold Palmer in 1966, and it was the start of a partnership that would last a lifetime. Palmer had the golf shots, charisma, victories and the army of fans; Giffin brought the calm, the words and the wisdom to make sure that chaos never swallowed the moment.
“Doc kept me grounded,” Palmer said. “He handled the noise so I could focus on the game. And somehow, he always made it look easy.”
Before joining Palmer, Giffin was a newspaper writer, trained to notice what most people didn’t. That skill carried over to the PGA Tour, where he became press secretary. He knew the stories mattered just as much as the scores. Every press release, every carefully worded quote, every late-night phone call was a chance to capture the heart of the game.
“He understood people,” one former colleague said. “And when Doc spoke, you listened — not because he had authority, but because he had perspective.”
Giffin spent decades behind the scenes. He organized press conferences, drafted letters, coordinated media coverage — but his impact went deeper. He preserved the humanity of golf, making sure players’ stories, triumphs and struggles reached fans in a way that felt personal. He helped shape how we all remember Arnold Palmer, and through that, the era itself.
There were quiet victories along the way. The working media center at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, later named in his honor, stands as a testament to his work. Not flashy, not loud, but meaningful. It wasn’t about Doc being recognized — it was about the game being presented with care.
In 2015, the Golf Writers Association of America (GWAA) honored Giffin by awarding him the prestigious William D. Richardson Award for lifetime achievement in golf.
Colleagues remember him as thoughtful, witty and endlessly patient. He had a way of smoothing tension without ever taking over. In a sport that often prizes composure and quiet, Doc’s approach became a benchmark. Players, reporters and friends all knew that behind the scenes, he was always there, steady and dependable.
Giffin’s influence rippled through the industry as he mentored generations of communications professionals, teaching them that the game’s stories mattered as much as the competition itself. Those who worked with him learned the value of listening, of perspective, and of treating every interaction as meaningful.
Doc Giffin died, leaving behind a legacy that isn’t measured in trophies or headlines. It’s in the stories we tell today, the way we remember Arnold, and the way professional golf presents itself to the world. He wasn’t the one who swung the club or walked the fairway in front of adoring fans. Giffin was the one making sure those moments endured — carefully, quietly, forever.
“He was the kind of person who made everyone feel like they mattered,” another colleague said. “And in a game of fame and competition, that’s the kind of legacy that really lasts.”
Giffin’s life reminds us that sometimes, the people who stand just outside the spotlight are the ones who shape the light itself.