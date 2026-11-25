“Look at the 40-year-old (player). They probably know what problems they have at this point. And now our challenge is how do we keep them going to 50 and on the Champions Tour? And that's an exciting aspect of this partnership: To be able to truly track these players, whatever Tour they're on, throughout their careers," Dakkak said. "It's going to be an amazing thing that we've not been able to really demonstrate with anything prior."