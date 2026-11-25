The longevity advantage: How PGA Tour, Cleveland Clinic are helping players stay competitive longer
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How PGA Tour, Cleveland Clinic are helping players stay competitive longer
The PGA Tour Performance Truck presented by Cleveland Clinic helps players stay healthy at every career stage.
The PGA Tour Performance Truck presented by Cleveland Clinic helps players stay healthy at every career stage.
Editor’s note: This is Part 3 in a three-part series from the PGA Tour and Cleveland Clinic offering a behind-the-scenes look at today’s modern approach to player health and performance. This series explores what players can access inside the PGA Tour Performance Truck presented by Cleveland Clinic, how Cleveland Clinic experts use testing and insights to identify potential issues before they become injuries and how a comprehensive approach to health can help players stay competitive longer.
Longevity in professional golf isn't built overnight. For some players, it starts with the habits they establish as young professionals. For others, it means adapting to the physical demands of a career that can span decades. And increasingly, the conversation extends beyond how long a player can compete to how well he can live long after his playing days are over.
As today's Tour players become stronger and faster, the physical demands of the game continue to evolve. The challenge is learning how to sustain those gains without sacrificing long-term health.
Corey Hug, a Tour physical therapist, has seen the difference in the athletes coming onto Tour today.
“These new guys come in like Ferraris, but if you take care of (your body), it's going to be fine,” Hug said. “If you don't take care of it, you're going to get away with it for a while and then things start to break down. You want to stay ahead of it.”
For Tom Hospel, M.D., the PGA Tour’s chief medical advisor, that evolution reflects a broader shift in how players approach their careers.
“If you look at maybe the prototypical golfer 30 years ago and compare that to what the golfer looks like today, it's night and day,” Hospel said. “There is a huge focus on performance and overall health and wellness, and that includes recovery.”
Through the PGA Tour Performance Truck presented by Cleveland Clinic, players have access to medical screening, health assessments and performance and recovery resources at Tour events. The partnership is designed to support players at different stages of their careers, helping them understand their health today while making decisions that could influence their future.
Building a foundation early
For Michael Dakkak, D.O., a primary care and sports and exercise medicine physician with Cleveland Clinic, one of the biggest opportunities is helping players recognize that longevity isn't something to think about only when problems arise.
“We're seeing players peak earlier in their careers than they had in the past, with arguably more surgeries and more issues coming up earlier in their careers,” Dakkak said. “Because they're swinging the club so much harder. … But we’ve not been able to say: ‘Here's how you've moved over the course of your career,’ and I think having that longitudinal piece is going to be key to be able to predict things.”
That perspective is particularly important for younger players, who may feel healthy and see little reason to prioritize preventive care.
“Even the 23-year-olds, they think: ‘Oh, I'm healthy. I'm good. Nothing's going on,’” Dakkak said. “But if we dive further into that, it’s more about how do we keep you available on the course, walking on the course, not walking into our clinics?”
How PGA Tour, Cleveland Clinic partnership helps players prevent injuries, optimize performance
Tamanna Singh, M.D., a sports cardiologist and director of the Sports Cardiology Center and Stress ECG Lab at Cleveland Clinic, believes younger generations have an opportunity to use technology and health information to their advantage.
“I think a lot of people in our generation have been able to grow alongside technology, especially smart data and technology,” Singh said. “And I think that they're really good at taking advantage of that information. With the Tour’s partnership with Cleveland Clinic, players are able to have a team who's really helping them navigate that information.”
But the most meaningful gains aren't always found in the numbers. Singh points to the everyday decisions that help athletes stay healthy and prepared.
“The people who are really thriving are the ones who are making sure that, in those in-between moments, they are staying on top of nutrition, sleep, stress management, all of those things that are those ‘one percenters’ that can lead to a win,” Singh said.
Those habits, established early, can become the foundation for a longer and healthier career.
Adapting as the years go on
What works for a young professional may look different for a player who has spent 15 or 20 years competing at the highest level. As careers progress, maintaining performance often means understanding how the body changes and adjusting accordingly.
Hospel sees an interesting exchange between generations on Tour. Younger players are learning from veterans who have sustained their careers, while established players are navigating a game that continues to reward athleticism and power.
“The younger guys also look at how the older guys have been on Tour for a while and wonder what is their secret? What are the habits that they form? What is it that they're doing pre-round, mid-round, post-round in order to have a long healthy life and career on Tour?” Hospel said.
Hug sees the value of those routines in players who have made their health and fitness a long-term commitment.
“A lot of guys that have been playing out here well into their 40s, … they've been really good because they've been doing (their) program for 20 years, and so they're able to say, ‘Hey, I know what I need to do. I know I need to reset myself every day,’” Hug noted. “The guys that have been out here 20 years in their 40s, potentially approaching Champions Tour, there's still a lot of golf left.”
How the PGA Tour Performance Truck presented by Cleveland Clinic delivers comprehensive care designed for Tour life
For Dakkak, the opportunity to follow players over time is one of the most exciting aspects of the Tour's partnership with Cleveland Clinic. Rather than looking at an individual injury or health concern in isolation, the goal is to understand how a player's needs and physical profile evolve throughout their career.
“Look at the 40-year-old (player). They probably know what problems they have at this point. And now our challenge is how do we keep them going to 50 and on the Champions Tour? And that's an exciting aspect of this partnership: To be able to truly track these players, whatever Tour they're on, throughout their careers," Dakkak said. "It's going to be an amazing thing that we've not been able to really demonstrate with anything prior."
Paul Saluan, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon with Cleveland Clinic, said he sees similar potential in the information collected across the Tour. Studying trends among hundreds of athletes over time could help identify which performance interventions make a meaningful difference and which are less effective.
“That's what we're really counting on, is that we're going to find ways to determine significance of how these performance interventions are handled,” Saluan said.
A lifestyle beyond the game
While extending a playing career is an important goal, the benefits of investing in health can reach much further. The habits players develop in their 20s, 30s and 40s can influence how they feel and function long after they leave competitive golf.
For Saluan, the foundation remains straightforward, even as the tools available to athletes become more sophisticated.
“The foundation is centered on getting enough rest, sufficient recovery time and decreasing overall inflammation,” Saluan said. “All of the other components of a performance and longevity program can be layered on top of that framework.”
Singh sees an opportunity to make an even greater impact by helping athletes address health concerns before they progress, potentially improving their quality of life well beyond their competitive years.
“If we can prevent progression of disease or even onset of disease in our younger population, then I think that's one of the jewels of a program like this,” Singh said.
That means looking beyond immediate performance goals and recognizing that the decisions athletes make today can shape their health for decades.
“Our goal is to help them do what they want to do for as long as they can safely,” Singh said.
For Tour players, that may mean competing at the highest level for another season, another decade or a new chapter on the PGA Tour Champions. But the broader goal is to help them build a foundation of health that lasts long after their final competitive round.
As Saluan put it: “It's basically a lifestyle of excellence that allows them to lead into longevity.”