Expect big personalities, bigger stakes at 'The Farmers Insurance Skins Game'
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The best moments at ‘The Skins Game’
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Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, two-time U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and 2026 3M Open champion Jackson Koivun will duke it out for $4 million at Atlantic Fields Golf Club on Black Friday as “The Farmers Insurance Skins Game” returns to Prime Video for the second consecutive year.
If Tuesday’s media availability was any indication, the entertainment will extend well beyond the golf.
The trash talk has already begun, and not even Thomas was spared in his absence. The press conference, originally scheduled for Monday, was pushed back a day to accommodate Koepka and Koivun, who were still competing at The RSM Classic after the FedExCup Fall finale was forced to a Monday finish. Thomas was unable to make the rescheduled call, giving his fellow competitors an easy target.
“No, he’s too big for this,” Koepka quipped when asked about Thomas’ whereabouts.
Clark later came to Thomas’ defense, taking a playful shot at Koivun in the process.
“I’m a little shocked that they moved the press conference for a young little rookie that’s only won once,” Clark joked. “So JT is too big for this. Apparently they think Jackson’s going to be bigger.”
Mic’d up with Jackson Koivun after winning 3M Open
The first shot won't be struck until Friday, but the verbal jabs were already flying. It offered a glimpse of what fans can expect when four of the game's brightest stars will have an opportunity to showcase a side of themselves rarely seen during the grind of a traditional 72-hole tournament.
“I just think they're a bunch of fun,” Koepka said. “You go out, people can kind of see us in a different light. You can be a little more fun, play it up for the cameras.”
For Clark, events like this offer an opportunity to pull back the curtain on life inside the ropes. With players mic’d up, fans will be privy to everything from friendly banter to the intricacies of conversations between players and their caddies.
It's something Clark would welcome more of during the regular season, too.
“I would love to see, honestly, us be mic'd up more during 72-hole events, kind of like what NFL Films did, because I think it's great you get to see the personality of the players that you normally wouldn't get to see,” Clark said.
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Perhaps the biggest wild card Friday will be Koivun. The youngest member of the foursome finds himself sharing the stage with three major champions after a breakthrough rookie season, but what he lacks in experience, he appears more than willing to make up for with his mouth wedge.
“We'll see where the smack talk goes," Koivun said. "I got some stuff on Wyndham from some past stuff, so I won't cross any lines, but I'm super excited and it's going to be a fun time.”
The beauty of the skins format is its familiarity. It's a game recreational golfers play with their buddies, albeit with considerably less money on the line.
Clark typically plays in a skins game about once a month at his home club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Koivun generally prefers straight-up matches, while Koepka has little incentive to play skins against his friends.
“If I played skins with my boys, I'd pretty much win all 18 holes,” Koepka said. “I don't think most of them break 90.”
Friday's competition should prove a little more challenging.
The laughs might not come as easily down the stretch. With $3 million of the $4 million purse allocated to the back nine and the stakes escalating over the final three holes, even the most seasoned competitors could find themselves feeling some nerves.
“I don't think any of us have really played for that much money coming down the stretch,” Koepka said. “So you add that with some smack talk and these guys are good at it. Wyndham can talk trash, JT can talk trash.”
And as Koivun made clear Tuesday, the rookie isn't afraid to dish it out, either.
Four PGA Tour winners, $4 million and plenty of bragging rights on the line. Not a bad way to spend Black Friday.