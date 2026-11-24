A player’s rookie season is defined as the season in which he becomes a PGA Tour member and plays in 10 or more events as a member or finishes in the top 100 in the FedExCup standings or qualifies as a top 70 non-member, whichever occurs first. A new member who previously played in more than seven official PGA Tour money events as a professional in a prior season is not eligible for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.