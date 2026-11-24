PGA Tour reveals nominees for 2026 Jack Nicklaus Award, Arnold Palmer Award
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Best shots of 2026 PGA Tour season
Five players nominated for Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year for 2026 PGA Tour season
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Five players nominated for Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year for 2026 PGA Tour season
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA Tour announced Tuesday nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award (Player of the Year) and the Arnold Palmer Award (Rookie of the Year) for the 2026 season as finalized by the PGA Tour Player Directors and members of the Player Advisory Council (PAC).
Five players are nominated for the Jack Nicklaus Award as the 2026 PGA Tour Player of the Year (alphabetically): Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Chris Gotterup, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young. The five nominees for the Arnold Palmer Award as the 2026 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year are Alex Fitzpatrick, Ben James, Jackson Koivun, Marco Penge and Kristoffer Reitan.
The Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards are determined by a member vote, with PGA Tour members who played in at least 15 official tournaments during the 2026 season eligible to vote. The voting will close Friday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m. ET, with the winners announced at a later date.
Player of the Year nominees (alphabetical)
Wyndham Clark
- Entered 25 events with wins (three) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, U.S. Open and BMW Championship
- No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking and No. 21 in the FedExCup
- Ranked third on Tour in Putting Average (1.698) and eighth in Bounce Back Percentage (28.29%)
- Recorded a total of six top 10s and missed six cuts
Wyndham Clark makes electric birdie on 72nd hole to seal win at BMW Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick
- Entered 21 events with wins (three) at the Valspar Championship, RBC Heritage and Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking and No. 21 in the FedExCup
- Ranked inside the top 10 on Tour in SG: Approach the Green (10th/.605), SG: Around the Green (second/.494) and SG: Total (second/1.359)
- Recorded a total of eight top 10s and missed one cut (The Open Championship)
Chris Gotterup
- Entered 23 events with wins (three) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, WM Phoenix Open and John Deere Classic
- No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking and No. 4 in the FedExCup
- Ranked third on Tour in Driving Distance – All Drives (309.2)
- Recorded a total of seven top 10s and missed two cuts
Scottie Scheffler
- Entered 20 events with wins (three) at The American Express, FedEx St. Jude Championship and Tour Championship
- No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and claimed the FedExCup title
- Winner of the Byron Nelson Award for Low Scoring Average (68.619)
- Recorded a Tour-best 13 top 10s and missed one cut (Genesis Scottish Open)
Scottie Scheffler's Round 4 highlights from Tour Championship
Cameron Young
- Entered 20 events with wins (two) at The Players Championship and Cadillac Championship
- No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking and No. 11 in the FedExCup
- Ranked ninth on Tour in SG: Tee-to-Green (1.092) second in Round 2 Scoring Average (67.90)
- Recorded a total of eight top 10s and did not miss a cut
Rookie of the Year nominees (alphabetical)
Alex Fitzpatrick
- Entered 14 events with a win (one) at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- Earned PGA Tour membership with his victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- One of two rookies to qualify for the Tour Championship and finished No. 4 in the FedExCup
- Recorded six top 10s and missed one cut (Genesis Scottish Open)
Mic’d up with Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick after winning Zurich Classic
Ben James
- Entered 14 events with a pair of runner-up finishes at the Biltmore Championship Asheville and World Wide Technology Championship
- Recorded additional top-five finishes at the Wyndham Championship (third), Corales Puntacana Championship (T4) and Bank of Utah Championship (T5)
- Made 12 cuts in 14 starts and finished No. 53 in the FedExCup Fall standings
- Earned PGA Tour membership as the No. 1 player in the 2026 PGA Tour University Ranking
Jackson Koivun
- Entered 12 events with a win (one) at the 3M Open
- Recorded three additional top 10s at the ISCO Championship (T10), Biltmore Championship Asheville (T5) and The RSM Classic (T5)
- Made 10 cuts in 12 starts and finished No. 67 in the FedExCup Fall standings
- Earned PGA Tour membership through PGA Tour University Accelerated
Jackson Koivun's Round 4 winning highlights from 3M Open
Marco Penge
- Entered 22 events with a win (one) at The RSM Classic
- Recorded additional top 10s at the Valspar Championship (T4) and Biltmore Championship Asheville (T10)
- Made 15 cuts in 22 starts and finished No. 64 in the FedExCup Fall standings
- Earned PGA Tour membership through top 10 in 2025 DP World Tour Eligibility Ranking
Kristoffer Reitan
- Entered 22 events with a win (one) at the Truist Championship
- Made 17 cuts in 22 starts and recorded additional top 10s at the Valero Texas Open (T10), Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (T6) and Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T2)
- One of two rookies to qualify for the Tour Championship and finished No. 25 in the FedExCup
- Earned 2026 PGA Tour membership through top 10 in 2025 DP World Tour Eligibility Ranking
A player’s rookie season is defined as the season in which he becomes a PGA Tour member and plays in 10 or more events as a member or finishes in the top 100 in the FedExCup standings or qualifies as a top 70 non-member, whichever occurs first. A new member who previously played in more than seven official PGA Tour money events as a professional in a prior season is not eligible for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.