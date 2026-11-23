Nikesh Arora, chairman and chief executive officer of Palo Alto Networks said, “The PGA Tour Challenger Series is a new chapter for professional golf, and we’re delighted to be part of it from the very beginning. The La Quinta event has a storied history on the PGA Tour and we look forward to further elevating the event for fans and players, while creating a premier experience for the amateurs competing alongside the professionals in pro-am. The tournament gives us a great opportunity to connect with our customers and partners, all while giving back to the community through local Coachella Valley charities.”