Palo Alto Networks joins as PGA Tour Challenger Series' event title sponsor
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Palo Alto Networks will be the title sponsor of a PGA Tour Challenger Series event set to debut in 2028 and to be contested in La Quinta, California, at PGA West Pete Dye Stadium Course, PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club. (Courtesy Palo Alto Networks)
Global AI cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks to sponsor the Tour’s longtime Coachella Valley event beginning in 2028
Global AI cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks to sponsor the Tour’s longtime Coachella Valley event beginning in 2028
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The PGA Tour and global AI cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW) announced Monday a new multi-year partnership that will make Palo Alto Networks the title sponsor of a PGA Tour Challenger Series event, debuting in 2028 as part of the Tour’s new competitive structure.
Beginning in 2028, Palo Alto Networks will sponsor the Tour’s longtime La Quinta, California, event, continuing a 68-year tradition in the Coachella Valley. The La Quinta event will serve as one of the seven PGA Tour Challenger Series events with network TV coverage, in addition to early round coverage on Golf Channel and PGA Tour Live on the ESPN App.
“We are thrilled to welcome another significant new partner to the PGA Tour as Palo Alto Networks becomes the first announced lead sponsor on the PGA Tour Challenger Series,” said Dhruv Prasad, PGA Tour chief commercial officer. “It is especially meaningful to have a California-based company partnering with us to support the next chapter of our seven-decade run in the Coachella Valley, which has generated more than $68 million all-time to charitable causes, in recent years through the tremendous support of the Impact Through Golf Foundation.”
Nikesh Arora, chairman and chief executive officer of Palo Alto Networks said, “The PGA Tour Challenger Series is a new chapter for professional golf, and we’re delighted to be part of it from the very beginning. The La Quinta event has a storied history on the PGA Tour and we look forward to further elevating the event for fans and players, while creating a premier experience for the amateurs competing alongside the professionals in pro-am. The tournament gives us a great opportunity to connect with our customers and partners, all while giving back to the community through local Coachella Valley charities.”
Following the 2027 playing of The American Express, which will be contested Jan. 21-24, 2027, and broadcast on Golf Channel, the new tournament name for the 2028 PGA Tour Challenger Series event will be announced. The complete 2028 PGA Tour Challenger Series schedule will be released at a later date.
First held in 1960 as the Palm Springs Golf Classic, the event quickly became one of the PGA Tour’s iconic stops thanks to the influence of celebrity entertainer Bob Hope, whose star power as tournament host attracted Tour players to the Coachella Valley while helping elevate the tournament’s charitable and community impact.
The event is one of only two PGA Tour events to feature amateurs competing alongside professionals in a pro-am format and will be played across the PGA West Pete Dye Stadium Course, PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club. Recent champions include PGA Tour stars Scottie Scheffler (2026), Sepp Straka (2025) and Nick Dunlap (2024), who became the first amateur in more than 30 years to win on the PGA Tour.
First announced in June 2026 and set to debut in 2028, the PGA Tour Challenger Series is a premier PGA Tour competition platform featuring established Tour players competing alongside rising talent for meaningful opportunities within the PGA Tour ecosystem, with a 20-event schedule that delivers deep, competitive fields. Its season-long points structure will reward consistent performance, increase the significance of every start and promote the top 20 players to the PGA Tour Championship Series for the following season.