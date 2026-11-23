'The Farmers Insurance Skins Game': How to watch, format, info for Black Friday special event
1 Min Read
The best moments at ‘The Skins Game’
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Holiday golf returns this Black Friday with "The Farmers Insurance Skins Game," kicking off wall-to-wall sports coverage on Amazon Prime Video. Originally introduced in 1983 as an unofficial money event on the PGA Tour, "The Skins Game" became a staple on the sports calendar, showcasing high-stakes competition among golf’s biggest stars, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Fred Couples, Gary Player and Tiger Woods.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's event at Atlantic Fields Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.
Who's playing in 'The Farmers Insurance Skins Game'?
"The Skins Game" will showcase the following four players at the Tom Fazio design:
The foursome has combined for 32 PGA Tour wins and nine major championships, with two of them (Clark and Thomas) in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking.
In the event's long-awaited return last year, the field included Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele and Tommy Fleetwood. Bradley took home $2.1 million and 11 skins at Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
What is the format and how does it work?
Players will be competing for their share of a $4 million pot, with each of the 18 holes carrying a dollar value. The 2026 event returns to its original format (after using a "reverse purse" format in 2025), with each player starting at zero dollars, making every hole's value and the growing purse clear to fans from start to finish.
How it works:
- Each hole is worth one skin (or one point).
- If a player wins a hole outright (lowest score with no ties), they claim the skin.
- If two or more players tie for the lowest score on a hole, the skin carries over to each subsequent hole until a player wins outright, meaning a player could collect two or more skins.
- The player who collects the most skins wins.
How to watch 'The Farmers Insurance Skins Game'
Coverage of "The Farmers Insurance Skins Game" begins Friday at 9 a.m. ET, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. No subscription is required to watch the event.
CBS Sports' Andrew Catalon and Colt Knost will reprise their roles this year as host and on-course analyst, and Skratch's Dan Rapaport will handle on-course commentary.