Doug Ghim, Ben Kohles secure Signature Event starts via Aon Next 10 with late FedExCup Fall surge
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Doug Ghim sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at The RSM
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ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Doug Ghim and Ben Kohles made late moves into the top 60 in the final week of the FedExCup Fall, securing coveted spots in the first two Signature Events of the 2027 season: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. The RSM Classic provided one last opportunity for players to improve their standing and earn those starts, with Ghim and Kohles taking different paths to getting across the line.
Ghim entered the week at Sea Island at No. 62 in the FedExCup Fall standings, knowing he needed at least a two-way tie for 39th to break into the top 60. He arrived at Sea Island with plenty of momentum, having made the cut in all five of his FedExCup Fall starts and recorded four top-25 finishes, including a runner-up result at the Bank of Utah Championship.
The opportunity carried added significance with changes coming to the Tour in 2027, when the regular-season FedExCup eligibility threshold will shift to the top 90. A strong finish at Sea Island offered Ghim not only a chance to secure Signature Event starts but also a valuable head start heading into next season.
“I mean, obviously, that's a big deal,” Ghim said Friday. “Next year's a transition year for the Tour. So trying to get into the top 90 by the end of the regular season is a big deal. So, um, with the point structure, the way that it is, obviously, it's nice to get on to a good start and a head start for some of the guys that might not be able to get in those fields. So, and not to mention, to try to get into the other signature events for the rest of the year. So, if we were to get through, we'd be quite fortunate.”
Ben Kohles holes 38-foot bunker shot for birdie on No. 3 at The RSM
Also making a late charge was Kohles, who entered the week at No. 61, just 0.851 points behind No. 60 Max Homa. A final-round 3-under 67 on Monday at The RSM helped Kohles finish tied for 35th at 7-under 275, lifting his projected FedExCup points total to 975.003 and moving him past Homa, who did not compete at Sea Island.
For Kohles, the result validated a calculated decision earlier in the fall. Despite sitting No. 19 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, he opted out of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship to focus on the remaining FedExCup Fall events and pursue his chances of improving his position on the Tour. The gamble paid off, securing full Tour status for 2027 along with spots in the first two Signature Events of the season.
The top 10 players not otherwise exempt who finish between Nos. 51-60 in the final FedExCup Fall standings earn spots in the Aon Next 10, which provides access to the Tour's limited-field Signature Events. Those tournaments feature elevated purses and FedExCup points, making the final FedExCup Fall standings especially important for players on the bubble. For 2027, the top 10 from the final standings earned places in the AT&T Pebble Beach and The Genesis.
Who fell out of the top 60?
The RSM delivered a different outcome for Steven Fisk and Max Homa, who both slipped outside the top 60 in the final FedExCup Fall standings and will miss out on the first two Signature Events of the 2027 season.
Fisk entered the week at No. 58 with 960.54 points, holding a narrow cushion over the players chasing the final spots. Playing at his Sea Island home base, Fisk made the cut to keep himself in position, but a quiet weekend left little room for the players behind him to make up ground. He finished T45, adding approximately 14 points to his total.
Steven Fisk's 185-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 9 at The RSM
That proved insufficient. Ghim's jump from No. 62 to No. 57, fueled by a tie for 15th, and Kohles' late charge to a tie for 35th pushed both players past Fisk. He finished No. 61 in the final standings, just one spot shy of the Aon Next 10.
Homa, meanwhile, saw his opportunity slip away without hitting a shot at Sea Island. After a tie for 14th at the previous week's event in Austin, Homa climbed to No. 60 with 955.69 points, but elected not to compete at The RSM. With less than a one-point cushion over Kohles and only a small advantage over Ghim, his position was far from secure.
As both players made the cut and posted strong finishes, Homa's point total remained unchanged. Kohles and Ghim moved past him, while The RSM winner Marco Penge's 500-point haul further reshuffled the standings. Homa ultimately dropped to No. 63, ending his chances of qualifying for the first two Signature Events through the Aon Next 10.
With elevated purses and FedExCup points at stake, the final week at Sea Island underscored just how little separation there can be between earning those opportunities and falling just short.
Aon Next 10
- No. 51: Austin Smotherman
- No. 52: Keith Mitchell
- No. 53: Ben James
- No. 54: Andrew Novak
- No. 55: Blades Brown
- No. 56: Jordan Smith
- No. 57: Doug Ghim
- No. 58: Pierceson Coody
- No. 59: Michael Kim
- No. 60: Ben Kohles