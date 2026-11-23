“I mean, obviously, that's a big deal,” Ghim said Friday. “Next year's a transition year for the Tour. So trying to get into the top 90 by the end of the regular season is a big deal. So, um, with the point structure, the way that it is, obviously, it's nice to get on to a good start and a head start for some of the guys that might not be able to get in those fields. So, and not to mention, to try to get into the other signature events for the rest of the year. So, if we were to get through, we'd be quite fortunate.”