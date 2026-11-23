David Lipsky falls out of top 100, Marco Penge soars in during dramatic FedExCup Fall finale
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Highlights | Round 4 | The RSM Classic | 2026
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ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – The PGA Tour season ended with no shortage of drama.
For the second consecutive week, a Tour event needed a Monday finish, and this time, 72 holes weren't enough to crown a champion. The RSM Classic came down to the Tour's first four-man playoff since the 2015 Greenbrier Classic, with more than a tournament title hanging in the balance.
Players spent the final round moving in and out of the top 100 in the FedExCup Fall standings, fighting to secure full status for 2027. When the dust settled, only two players had crossed the all-important threshold.
Marco Penge delivered the biggest move, climbing from No. 120 to No. 64 after birdieing the first playoff hole to claim his maiden PGA Tour title. David Lipsky, meanwhile, fell from No. 97 to No. 102 after missing the cut, leaving him with conditional status for next season.
Then there was John Parry, who walked off the Seaside Course on Friday believing he had lost his card. Instead, he survived a weekend of leaderboard movement to finish at No. 100, claiming the final spot for full status in 2027.
Here's a closer look at the players who moved across the bubble and where other notable names finished in the FedExCup Fall finale.
Who moved in?
- Marco Penge (FedExCup Fall No. 120, projected No. 64)
Penge arrived at Sea Island Golf Club needing at least a two-way tie for fourth to crack the top 100. He left with far more than a PGA Tour card.
Trailing by one stroke on the par-4 18th, the Englishman hit his approach to 6 feet and converted the birdie putt to join Max Greyserman, Haotong Li and Michael Thorbjornsen in a four-man playoff.
Returning to the 18th for the first extra hole, Penge delivered another precise wedge shot and made birdie to secure his first PGA Tour victory. The win earned him an exemption through 2027, spots in The Players Championship, The Sentry and the PGA Championship, plus a spot in the Tour's inaugural season of the Championship Series in 2028.
Marco Penge birdies first playoff hole to win The RSM Classic
For Penge, winning wasn't necessarily the objective when the week began. Keeping his card was.
"The start of this week, my goal was to get into the top 100, and then felt like it was so stressful day by day, shot by shot. (I was) just trying to make sure I didn't do anything stupid," Penge said. "I'm kind of prone to hitting a wild tee shot here and there, so I was trying to keep it on the straight and narrow."
Marco Penge's interview after winning The RSM Classic
He did just that, missing only one fairway during Monday's final round.
With his playing privileges on the line, Penge initially approached the day with caution. But as the round progressed and his position inside the top 100 became more secure, his focus shifted from protecting his card to chasing the trophy.
"I felt like once I got through maybe nine holes today, I felt that I was going to be OK," Penge said. "Maybe for 14 holes I thought, OK, I've got a chance where I can actually win this. Then I kind of changed my mindset all of a sudden and tried to birdie every hole coming in. Luckily, I just did enough to get into a playoff and got it over the line."
The victory was another defining moment for Penge, who had previously navigated a similar fight to retain his status on the DP World Tour. This time, he emerged with a title and renewed confidence in his ability to perform when the stakes are highest.
"I proved to myself I can do it under the most immense pressure," Penge said. "I always seem to play my best golf when my back's up against the wall. I've been through this before on the DP World Tour, keeping my card in the last event and dealing with adversity and coming back from health issues, all that stuff. So I knew I could do it, I just wasn't sure I ever had the game this week to be able to do it, and thankfully I did."
Who fell out?
- David Lipsky (FedExCup Fall No. 97, projected No. 102)
Lipsky entered The RSM inside the top 100 but will have to settle for conditional status in 2027 after missing the cut by two shots at Sea Island. He made 15 cuts in 25 starts this season, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Valspar Championship.
On the bubble
- John Parry (FedExCup Fall No. 96, projected No. 100)
Few players endured a more anxious weekend than Parry, whose missed cut left his future on Tour in the hands of others.
A three-putt on his final hole Friday at the Seaside Course brought the Englishman to tears, believing he had squandered his chance to retain full status. With no more golf left to play, all he could do was watch.
As the final two rounds unfolded, Parry's projected position fluctuated above and below the top-100 cutline. Ultimately, the results fell his way, leaving him at No. 100 and securing the final full-status spot for 2027.
Other notables
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart (FedExCup Fall No. 128, projected No. 120)
The Belgian fell short of the top 100 but made a significant move toward securing playing opportunities for next season. Four rounds in the 60s (68-66-68-67) earned Dumont de Chassart a tie for seventh, his best finish of 2026, and lifted him inside the top 125 for conditional status in 2027.
- Max McGreevy (FedExCup Fall No. 131, projected No. 126)
Sea Island once again brought out the best in McGreevy, who followed last year's runner-up finish with a tie for 10th. But despite another strong showing, the 31-year-old Oklahoma native couldn't climb high enough in the standings to secure full status.
McGreevy initially finished No. 126, one spot outside the second tier of conditional status. While disappointed, he remained optimistic about making the most of whatever opportunities come his way.
"I just think your life can kind of change any week that you get out here, so as well as you can play and get every opportunity that you can get next year," McGreevy said. "Unfortunately, I'm not going to finish where I wanted to at the end of the year, but (I'll) hopefully get a couple starts, and if that's the case then hopefully I can take advantage when that happens. If I've got to go play more on the Korn Ferry Tour, golf is golf, life is life. We'll go forward from here and yeah, try to keep moving up."
McGreevy will receive a boost in the eligibility order, however. With Brooks Koepka already exempt through 2028 following his victory at the 2023 PGA Championship, McGreevy moves into the second tier of conditional status, reserved for players in the Nos. 111-125 category.
- Joel Dahmen (FedExCup Fall No. 126, projected No. 127)
Dahmen closed his season with consecutive rounds of 68 to finish at 8 under, but it wasn't enough to move the 10-year Tour veteran inside the top 125. He finished the year with 16 made cuts in 27 starts, including three top-10 finishes, and will have limited access to Full-Field Events in 2027.
Final Stage of PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
For players who failed to secure full status through the FedExCup Fall, Final Stage of PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry offers another path to membership in 2027.
The event is scheduled for Dec. 10-13 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, with Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club serving as host venues.
The top-five finishers will earn PGA Tour membership for 2027. In the event of a tie for the fifth and final qualifying position, a hole-by-hole playoff will determine the remaining spot or spots, a change introduced last year.
The Tour's revised competitive structure, which reduced the number of players earning exempt status through the FedExCup standings from Nos. 125 to 100 beginning in 2026, also provides PGA Tour Q-School graduates with greater schedule certainty and more equitable playing opportunities in Full-Field Events.
The next 40 finishers and ties at Final Stage will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership and exemptions from early-season periodic reorders. The first 25 finishers and ties in that group will be subject to the third periodic reorder, while the remaining finishers will be subject to the second.
All other Final Stage finishers will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership subject to the first periodic reorder, along with PGA Tour Americas membership under the same conditions.
How conditional status works in 2027
Players finishing outside the top 100 in the FedExCup Fall standings will fall into the following conditional status categories:
- Nos. 101-110: Conditional status through the Nos. 101-110 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List category, which is not subject to reshuffle.
- Nos. 111-125: Conditional status through the Nos. 111-125 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List category, which is subject to reshuffle.
- Nos. 126-150: Conditional status through the Nos. 126-150 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List category, which is subject to reshuffle and provides limited access to PGA Tour events.
The top-40 available applicants below No. 100 in the final 2026 FedExCup Fall Points List, down to No. 200, are exempt into Final Stage of Q-School.