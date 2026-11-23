"I just think your life can kind of change any week that you get out here, so as well as you can play and get every opportunity that you can get next year," McGreevy said. "Unfortunately, I'm not going to finish where I wanted to at the end of the year, but (I'll) hopefully get a couple starts, and if that's the case then hopefully I can take advantage when that happens. If I've got to go play more on the Korn Ferry Tour, golf is golf, life is life. We'll go forward from here and yeah, try to keep moving up."