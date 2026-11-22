FedExCup Fall bubble watch: Rasmus Højgaard moves into top 100; Harry Hall makes push for Aon Next 10
7 Min Read
Rasmus Højgaard sinks 27-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at The RSM
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Only 18 holes remain in the PGA Tour season, but the stakes couldn't be much higher at The RSM Classic.
With the FedExCup Fall finale set to conclude Monday, players are fighting on two fronts: securing a spot inside the top 100 to retain full Tour status for 2027 and cracking the Aon Next 10 to earn entry into next season's first two Signature Events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.
The urgency is heightened by the Tour's transition to a new competitive structure in a couple of years, with next season offering players a chance to position themselves for the 2028 Championship Series.
Here's where the biggest names stand entering the final round at Sea Island Golf Club.
Who's projected in?
Harry Hall (FedExCup Fall No. 63, projected No. 60): Hall got off to a great start on St. Simons Island, opening with 67-68, before posting even-par 70 today. The 2024 ISCO Championship winner has made 17 cuts in 27 event this year, including a T5 at the Wyndham Championship. The 29-year-old needs at least a solo 25th to slot inside the Aon Next 10.
Rasmus Højgaard (FedExCup Fall No. 122, projected No. 64): Better late than never?
Højgaard delivered one of Sunday's biggest moves, carding a bogey-free, 5-under 65 to vault into a share of the 54-hole lead alongside Michael Thorbjornsen at 13 under.
"I've been pretty good off the tee the first two days. That's certainly given me some confidence today in less windy conditions that I can put myself in play and give myself some opportunities," Højgaard said. "(I) played solid right from the start when it was a bit touchy weather. (I've) been playing solid these days so I think that's why today felt free."
The 25-year-old Dane entered the week needing at least a three-way tie for third to retain full status, something his twin brother, Nicolai, already secured by finishing 35th in the FedExCup this season.
A five-time DP World Tour winner and member of Europe's 2025 Ryder Cup team, Højgaard is no stranger to high-pressure moments. But the prospect of playing for his livelihood presents a different challenge, one he expects to feel Monday.
"I'm sure tomorrow I would feel it," Højgaard said. "I'm going to feel the stress, I'm going to feel the nerves. Again, I think that's what we all play for is to put ourselves in those positions, and we'll see what happens."
Rasmus Højgaard sinks 27-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at The RSM
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (FedExCup Fall No. 106, projected No. 97): Højgaard isn't the only Danish Rasmus making a late-season charge at Sea Island.
Neergaard-Petersen arrived outside the top 100 but currently sits inside the all-important threshold with one round remaining. After opening with rounds of 68-65 to share the 36-hole lead with Thorbjornsen and Marco Penge, he slipped six spots into a tie for seventh following a 1-under 69 on Sunday.
The Dane needed at least a two-way tie for 16th entering the week to retain his card. Now, he's within striking distance of something even bigger: his first PGA Tour victory.
"I think the pressure is more now. Now again, that's not necessarily the way I look at it," Neergaard-Petersen said. "I still look at it tomorrow (as) I have a chance to win this golf tournament, so that's what I'm going to try to go out and do."
For Neergaard-Petersen, a strong finish would provide more than job security. After a season of near misses and inconsistent results, it would offer validation that his game can deliver when the stakes are highest.
"This year, it's been a lot," Neergaard-Petersen said. "It's been close so many weeks where I haven't gotten it all to work together, so to go out and get that done would be a huge testament to that."
Who's projected out?
John Parry (FedExCup Fall No. 96, projected No. 101): Parry entered the week inside the top 100 but now finds himself on the wrong side of the projected cutoff after a costly finish Friday.
Parry appeared poised to give himself a chance to play the weekend before a three-putt on his final hole at the Seaside Course left him at even par, two strokes outside the 2-under cutline. He was visibly emotional on the 18th green as the reality of his situation set in.
Parry made 22 cuts in 29 starts this season, recording nine top-25 finishes, including a tie for eighth at the Puerto Rico Open. Despite that consistency, his 2027 status is now out of his hands.
David Lipsky (FedExCup Fall No. 97, projected No. 102): Like Parry, Lipsky arrived at Sea Island inside the top 100 but failed to make the weekend, leaving him vulnerable to being overtaken in the standings.
Rounds of 70-72 left Lipsky at even par through 36 holes, two shots shy of advancing to the final 36 holes. The missed cut capped a season in which he made 15 cuts in 25 starts, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Valspar Championship. There, he finished two strokes behind Matt Fitzpatrick, whose win capped three victories in a 35-day span.
On the bubble
Matt Wallace (FedExCup Fall No. 95, projected No. 100): Few players face a more uncomfortable wait than Wallace, who sits directly on the projected top-100 cutoff with Monday's final round still to come. The Englishman opened with a 2-under 68 on the more difficult Seaside Course but couldn't capitalize on his second round at the Plantation Course. A 1-over 73 left him at 1 under, one stroke outside the cutline.
With no opportunity to improve his position, Wallace must watch the leaderboard and hope those chasing him in the standings don't do enough to push him out.
Wallace, whose lone PGA Tour victory came at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship, now must endure an anxious end as he waits to learn whether he'll retain full playing privileges for 2027.
Notables
Max Greyserman (FedExCup Fall No. 91, projected No. 76): Greyserman nearly skipped The RSM Classic for a friend's bachelor party in South Florida. Three rounds later, he's one shot off the lead and chasing his first PGA Tour victory. The Short Hills, New Jersey, native has posted rounds of 65-70-65 to reach 12 under, putting himself in contention for a title that could also propel him into the Aon Next 10.
His decision to tee it up came down to a simple calculation: Even a near-certain chance of retaining his card wasn't enough to justify staying home.
"I was probably not going to play this week, and then I realized I was 99.9 percent to make top-100, which is not 100 percent, so I figured I might as well play," Greyserman said. "I was going to go to my buddy's bachelor party down in South Florida, which I was pretty excited about. But it just wasn't 100 percent, so I figured I couldn't leave it up to chance."
Now, the 31-year-old has turned a precautionary start into an opportunity to transform his outlook for next season.
Greyserman has come close before, losing in a playoff to Aldrich Potgieter at the Rocket Classic and finishing runner-up at the Baycurrent Classic in 2025. A breakthrough Monday would not only ease the pain of those near misses but also secure his place at Pebble Beach and Riviera.
Max Greyserman's amazing hole-out is the Shot of the Day
Ben Kohles (FedExCup Fall No. 61, projected No. 61): Kohles' Sunday scorecard was about as uneventful as they come: 16 pars, one birdie and one bogey. But his position in the standings is anything but comfortable. An even-par 70 kept Kohles at 4 under for the tournament and projected 61st in the FedExCup Fall standings, one spot shy of the Aon Next 10.
Kohles entered the week needing only a two-way tie for 97th to secure a top-60 finish, but strong performances elsewhere in the field have shifted the projected cutoff and left him on the outside looking in.
The 34-year-old had another path to PGA Tour status through the Korn Ferry Tour Championship but elected to pursue a bigger prize on the PGA Tour. His strong play throughout the fall has put him within reach of coveted starts at Pebble Beach and Riviera, though he'll need one final push Monday.
"I've been playing great all year, especially the second half of the year," Kohles said. "I would rather be top 100 since there's a couple of little extra perks there, getting into The Players."