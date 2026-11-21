PGA Tour updates field exemptions for 2027 RBC Heritage
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Matt Fitzpatrick birdies first playoff hole to defeat Scottie Scheffler at RBC Heritage
Winners of official PGA Tour events in 2026 that did not finish in the top 50 on the FedExCup points list will be added to the field for the RBC Heritage again in 2027.
This category has been moved below the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 in the tournament’s eligibility, meaning those players can take up a spot in the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5, along with being added to the field if they are not otherwise eligible.
If the winner of this week's The RSM Classic did not finish inside the top 50 in the FedExCup this season, they will also qualify for the RBC Heritage in 2027.