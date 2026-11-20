Down but not out: Tony Finau determined to rebound after missing cut at The RSM Classic, disappointing 2026 season
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Highlights | Round 2 | The RSM Classic | 2026
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ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Tony Finau has faced his share of pressure throughout his PGA Tour career. He's competed in major championships, represented the United States in Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups, and battled to establish himself among the game's elite.
But none of those moments, he says, quite compare to fighting to keep his job.
For much of the past decade, Finau has been a permanent fixture on Tour, collecting six victories and climbing as high as No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking. This season, however, the 37-year-old found himself in unfamiliar territory, battling to stay inside the top 100 of the FedExCup standings .
His last chance to climb inside that threshold came at The RSM Classic, but a missed cut at Sea Island Golf Club put the finishing touches on a disappointing season. He posted rounds of 72 and 71, finishing three shots outside the cutline.
Finau finished Friday projected at No. 119 in the FedExCup Fall standings, leaving him outside the top 100.
“Playing to get in Signature Events and having full status on Tour is more pressure-packed than really anything else,” Finau said. “Having the security of a job is extremely important. So, when that’s on the rocks, that’s way more pressure than winning a golf tournament or being in those pressure-packed moments like Ryder Cups and major championships.”
It's a revealing admission from a player who has competed on golf's biggest stages, including playing alongside Tiger Woods during the final round of the 2019 Masters, where Woods captured his fifth green jacket. But Finau also knows what it's like to fight for his place in professional golf. Long before becoming a six-time Tour winner, he appeared on Golf Channel's “Big Break,” hoping to turn his professional aspirations into a lasting career.
Now, after the most difficult season of his 12-year career, Finau is confronting a different kind of challenge.
He recorded just one top-10 finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, and four top-25 results in 2026, a far cry from the consistency that once made him a regular contender. Finau couldn't point to a single reason for his struggles, but he wasn't interested in searching for excuses.
Tony Finau's 159-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 13 at THE CJ CUP
“I’m not going to make any (excuses),” Finau said. “At the end of the day, I have to be better and do better, and I’ll get together with my team and continue to work hard and continue to believe that I’ll have some great results in the future.”
Still, one disappointing season hasn't shaken Finau's belief in his ability to compete at the highest level. He's leaning on more than a decade of success as a reminder of what he's capable of, confident that the form that once made him a regular contender isn't out of reach.
“When you look back and know that you’ve performed under high-pressure situations, you just have to keep believing,” Finau said. “I think one of the key components of being great at anything is that you have that extreme belief that you can do it, so I’ll continue to do that.”