Two-time RBC Canadian Open champion Rory McIlroy gets first taste of hockey in Toronto
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For the first time in his life, Rory McIlroy went from the links to the rink.
McIlroy, fresh off capturing his eighth Race to Dubai title on the DP World Tour, tying the all-time record, attended the Toronto Maple Leafs game versus the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night.
It was McIlroy’s first-ever hockey game. The Leafs were up 3-0 before the Kings came back to tie it and eventually win in a shootout.
McIlroy, who won back-to-back RBC Canadian Open titles in 2019 and then in 2022 after the event returned to the schedule after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, received a hearty ovation from the Toronto crowd after a video tribute was shown.
McIlroy is close with Keith Pelley, the former head of the DP World Tour, who is now the president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment – the ownership group of the Leafs, Toronto Raptors of the NBA, Toronto FC of Major League Soccer, amongst other entities.
He attended the game alongside Dr. Bob Rotella, his long-time sports psychologist. McIlroy and Rotella spoke with the Leafs for about two hours on Friday morning.
McIlroy read the starting lineup for the Leafs prior to the game’s start – a tradition teams sometimes install, featuring anyone from children battling cancer to celebrities to help get them fired up – flanked by Rotella, Pelley and Leafs general manager John Chayka.
Jim Hiller, the Leafs head coach, said having McIlroy in the room was inspiring for his squad, who are now in the midst of an eight-game losing streak.
“What an honor for us to have him, to have a chance to meet with him a little bit… the coaches and players,” Hiller told reporters in Toronto after the game. “If you’re wondering what an athlete or a pro and a winner and all the things – you can add all the superlatives you want, but that’s him. He’s gone through some difficult times at certain times too, and he’s just powered through."
“I think he’s a great example for us here right now.”
McIlroy also attended a Raptors game in 2019 when he made his RBC Canadian Open debut as part of the Raptors run to the NBA championship that season.
McIlroy last played the RBC Canadian Open in 2025, missing the cut at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Before that, McIlroy had a tidy run of results north of the border, adding a T9 in 2023 and a T4 in 2024 to his resume.
McIlroy appeared on the broadcast at one point, speaking with Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum Thursday night, and another time with Raptors GM Bobby Webster.
Given McIlroy’s closeness to Pelley, he received a Leafs jersey before the Pro-Am at the Canadian Open in 2025, where he quipped that if he “could win the Masters then the Leafs could win the Stanley Cup.”
The Leafs have not won the top prize in the NHL since 1967 – the longest Stanley Cup drought in league history.
McIlroy had six top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour in 2026, including a successful title defense at the Masters before taking the Race to Dubai across the finish line earlier this month.
He’ll end his golfing season at the Optum Golf Channel Games on Dec. 16 captaining a team of Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim and Haotong Li against Scottie Scheffler's squad of Chris Gotterup, Michael Brennan and Jackson Koivun.