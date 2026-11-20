FedExCup Fall scenarios: See top finishes needed to secure 2027 Tour status, Aon Next 10 eligibility
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Highlights | Round 1 | The RSM Classic | 2026
The FedExCup Fall concludes this week at The RSM Classic. For many PGA Tour players, this tournament represents the final opportunity to secure full status on the PGA Tour in 2027. Since the conclusion of the Tour Championship in August, the top 50 in the FedExCup standings have been locked in. Still, all players outside the top 50 have jockeyed for position during the last eight events, collectively known as the FedExCup Fall.
Players are also vying for Nos. 51-60, a position in the standings deemed the Aon Next 10, which grants players access into the first two Signature Events of the 2027 season: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Below is a list of the PGA Tour members in the field at The RSM Classic, along with the minimum finish they need to have a chance to move into the top 100 in the FedExCup Fall Points List.
Minimum finishes needed to reach top 100
|Rank
|Player
|Min Finish
|101
|Billy Horschel
|2-Way T50
|102
|Chandler Phillips
|2-Way T26
|103
|Jason Day
|2-Way T22
|104
|A.J. Ewart
|2-Way T20
|105
|Lee Hodges
|2-Way T16
|106
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|2-Way T16
|107
|Chris Kirk
|Solo 14th
|108
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Solo 11th
|109
|Taylor Pendrith
|2-Way T10
|110
|Brandt Snedeker
|2-Way T10
|111
|Rico Hoey
|2-Way T9
|112
|Chandler Blanchet
|Solo 9th
|113
|Emiliano Grillo
|Solo 8th
|114
|Tony Finau
|Solo 7th
|115
|Brooks Koepka
|Solo 6th
|116
|David Ford
|Solo 5th
|117
|Lucas Glover
|Solo 5th
|118
|Zecheng Dou
|2-Way T4
|119
|Zac Blair
|2-Way T4
|120
|Marco Penge
|2-Way T4
|121
|Ben Silverman
|4-Way T3
|122
|Rasmus Højgaard
|3-Way T3
|123
|Neal Shipley
|3-Way T3
|124
|Austin Eckroat
|2-Way T3
|125
|Erik van Rooyen
|2-Way T3
|126
|Joel Dahmen
|2-Way T3
|127
|Hayden Springer
|2-Way T3
|128
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Solo 3rd
|129
|Davis Riley
|Solo 3rd
|130
|Luke Clanton
|Solo 3rd
|131
|Max McGreevy
|3-Way T2
|132
|Mark Hubbard
|3-Way T2
|133
|Keita Nakajima
|3-Way T2
|134
|Haotong Li
|3-Way T2
|135
|Jesper Svensson
|2-Way T2
|136
|Matthieu Pavon
|2-Way T2
|137
|William Mouw
|2-Way T2
|138
|Kensei Hirata
|2-Way T2
|139
|Gordon Sargent
|2-Way T2
|140
|Brice Garnett
|2-Way T2
|141
|Karl Vilips
|Solo 2nd
|142
|Kevin Streelman
|Solo 2nd
|143
|David Skinns
|Solo 2nd
|144
|Takumi Kanaya
|Solo 2nd
|145
|Davis Chatfield
|Solo 2nd
|146
|S.H. Kim
|Solo 2nd
|147
|John VanDerLaan
|Win
|148
|Danny Walker
|Win
|149
|Pontus Nyholm
|Win
|150
|Sami Valimaki
|Win
|151
|Peter Malnati
|Win
|152
|Hank Lebioda
|Win
|153
|Jimmy Stanger
|Win
|154
|Paul Peterson
|Win
|155
|Dylan Wu
|Win
|156
|Brian Campbell
|Win
|157
|Patrick Fishburn
|Win
|158
|Rafael Campos
|Win
|159
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Win
|160
|Dan Brown
|Win
|161
|Matt Kuchar
|Win
|162
|Ben Martin
|Win
|163
|Justin Lower
|Win
|164
|Isaiah Salinda
|Win
|165
|Patton Kizzire
|Win
|166
|Chan Kim
|Win
|167
|Aaron Wise
|Win
|168
|Nick Dunlap
|Win
|169
|Vince Whaley
|Win
|170
|Will Gordon
|Win
|171
|Joe Highsmith
|Win
|172
|Sam Ryder
|Win
|173
|Cam Davis
|Win
|174
|Alejandro Tosti
|Win
|175
|Garrick Higgo
|Win
|176
|Jeffrey Kang
|Win
|177
|Adam Schenk
|Win
|178
|Adam Hadwin
|Win
|179
|Lanto Griffin
|Win
|180
|Tyler Duncan
|Win
|181
|Webb Simpson
|Win
|182
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Win
|183
|Adam Svensson
|Win
|184
|S.Y. Noh
|Win
|185
|Zach Johnson
|Win
|186
|Troy Merritt
|Win
|187
|Harry Higgs
|Win
|188
|Adrien Saddier
|Win
|189
|Jeremy Paul
|Win
|190
|Francesco Molinari
|Win
|191
|Greyson Sigg
|Win
|192
|Danny Willett
|Win
|193
|Padraig Harrington
|Win
|194
|Emilio Gonzalez
|Win
|195
|Nick Hardy
|Win
|196
|Will Zalatoris
|Win
|197
|Luke List
|Win
|198
|Jonathan Byrd
|Win
|199
|Camilo Villegas
|Win
|200
|Martin Laird
|Win
Minimum finishes needed to reach Aon Next 10
|Rank
|Player
|Min Finish
|61
|Ben Kohles
|2-Way T97
|62
|Doug Ghim
|2-Way T39
|63
|Harry Hall
|Solo 25th
|64
|Corey Conners
|Solo 12th
|65
|Jordan Spieth
|2-Way T8
|66
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|2-Way T7
|67
|Seamus Power
|3-Way T3
|68
|Chad Ramey
|2-Way T3
|69
|Harris English
|2-Way T3
|70
|Ricky Castillo
|Solo 3rd
|71
|Brian Harman
|Solo 3rd
|72
|Sam Stevens
|Solo 3rd
|73
|Jackson Koivun
|Solo 3rd
|74
|Kristoffer Ventura
|2-Way T2
|75
|Nick Taylor
|Solo 2nd
|76
|Daniel Berger
|Solo 2nd
|77
|Patrick Rodgers
|Solo 2nd
|78
|Johnny Keefer
|Solo 2nd
|79
|Denny McCarthy
|Solo 2nd
|80
|Shane Lowry
|Solo 2nd
|81
|Stephan Jaeger
|Solo 2nd
|82
|Mac Meissner
|Solo 2nd
|83
|Zach Bauchou
|Win
|84
|Beau Hossler
|Win
|85
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Win
|86
|Jackson Suber
|Win
|87
|Trace Crowe
|Win
|88
|Matti Schmid
|Win
|89
|Tom Hoge
|Win
|90
|Andrew Putnam
|Win
|91
|Max Greyserman
|Win
|92
|Kevin Yu
|Win
|93
|Kevin Roy
|Win
|94
|Keegan Bradley
|Win
|95
|Matt Wallace
|Win
|96
|John Parry
|Win
|97
|David Lipsky
|Win
|98
|Taylor Moore
|Win
|99
|Davis Thompson
|Win
|100
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Win
|101
|Billy Horschel
|Win
|102
|Chandler Phillips
|Win
|103
|Jason Day
|Win
|104
|A.J. Ewart
|Win
|105
|Lee Hodges
|Win
|106
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Win
|107
|Chris Kirk
|Win
|108
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Win
|109
|Taylor Pendrith
|Win
|110
|Brandt Snedeker
|Win
|111
|Rico Hoey
|Win
|112
|Chandler Blanchet
|Win