The FedExCup Fall concludes this week at The RSM Classic. For many PGA Tour players, this tournament represents the final opportunity to secure full status on the PGA Tour in 2027. Since the conclusion of the Tour Championship in August, the top 50 in the FedExCup standings have been locked in. Still, all players outside the top 50 have jockeyed for position during the last eight events, collectively known as the FedExCup Fall.