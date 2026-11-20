Different stakes, different fates: Billy Horschel falters, Doug Ghim rallies at The RSM Classic
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Highlights | Round 2 | The RSM Classic | 2026
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ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Two players. Two different battles. Two vastly different outcomes.
For Billy Horschel and Doug Ghim, Friday's second round of The RSM Classic brought contrasting fortunes as both fought to improve their standing in the FedExCup Fall finale. Horschel was trying to preserve full status for 2027, while Ghim had his sights set on a coveted spot in the first two Signature Events of next season.
By day's end, one had seen his hopes slip away. The other kept his alive with a late surge.
Horschel, the 2014 FedExCup champion and eight-time PGA Tour winner, entered the week in unfamiliar territory, fighting to stay inside the top 100 of the FedExCup standings for the first time in his career.
His second round at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course offered little relief. After making two bogeys on the front nine to make the turn in 37, Horschel rallied with birdies on Nos. 13 and 15 to give himself a chance at playing the weekend. But his momentum evaporated over the closing stretch, where he went bogey-bogey-double bogey to shoot a 4-over 74 as the rain and wind on St. Simons Island got the best of him.
Billy Horschel reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at The RSM
The late collapse left Horschel at 3 over for the tournament, outside the cutline and 105th in the FedExCup Fall, ending his hopes of retaining full status through the top 100.
“My game has not been consistent enough. It's not been anywhere where it's been the last decade. My ball-striking hasn't been as reliable,” Horschel said. “Today's been a perfect example. When you need to hit quality golf shots in conditions like this, I didn't do a good enough job of that.”
For a player accustomed to competing for titles rather than fighting for playing privileges, the disappointment was evident. But Horschel was quick to put his situation into perspective, noting that he will still have opportunities to compete on Tour next season.
“I mean, listen, it stinks because I did lose a card, I lost a full card,” Horschel said. “I still have conditional status, I still have a card for next year, I'm still going to play 20-something-plus events on the PGA Tour. I'm still excited, I want 2027 to start next week to get going.”
And despite a season that fell well short of his expectations, Horschel isn't ready to lower his ambitions. The offseason now offers a chance to address the inconsistencies that plagued his game, with the belief that his best golf is still ahead of him.
“I've got to work hard this offseason so I can come back and get back to where I believe my game still can be and still compete with the best players in the world and still move up that top in the World Ranking, and I still believe there's a major in my future,” Horschel said. “I just have to work hard, I have to work on the right things, I have to get better.”
While Horschel's late stumble brought his season to an end, Ghim's closing stretch produced a much different result.
Entering The RSM Classic at No. 62 in the FedExCup Fall, Ghim needed a strong finish to break into the Aon Next 10 and secure a place in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, the first two Signature Events of 2027.
For much of Friday, those hopes appeared to be fading.
Starting on the 10th hole, Ghim was 4 over through 14 holes and in danger of missing the cut. But with his back against the wall, he delivered three consecutive birdies on Nos. 6-8 to claw his way back and finish 2 under through two rounds, making the cut on the number.
The late rally was made all the more impressive by the conditions that challenged players throughout the second round at Sea Island.
“It’s pretty dreary out here, so obviously, the prospect of playing in it again tomorrow is tough, but at the same time, it’s what we do for a living,” Ghim said. “It’s part of the dream, and we have an opportunity to do something cool to start the year next year. It was a tough way to start, but it’s about how you finish.”
The resilience was fitting for a player who has found his stride during the fall. Ghim entered the week having made the cut in all five of his FedExCup Fall starts, recording four top-25 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Bank of Utah Championship.
Doug Ghim sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Bank of Utah
“We’ve been playing good all year, just haven’t had good weekends,” Ghim said. “I’ve given myself a lot of opportunities, and (putts) happen to be all falling now, instead of earlier in the season. I’m also being more patient and a little nicer to myself too.”
For Ghim, two Signature Event starts could have lasting implications. With valuable FedExCup points up for grabs early in the season, those opportunities could help shape his playing future well beyond 2027.
“It’s a big deal,” Ghim said. “With the points structure and the way that it is, it would be nice to get off to a good start and a head start for some of the guys that might not be able to get into those events.”
Ghim enters the weekend tied for 50th, needing at least a two-way tie for 39th to get inside the Aon Next 10.
For Horschel, the season ended with a missed cut and an offseason of work ahead. For Ghim, opportunity awaits.