Sea Island once again brings out Michael Thorbjornsen’s best with opening 64 at The RSM Classic
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Michael Thorbjornsen sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at The RSM
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ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Every professional golfer has played their fair share in wind and rain, but some embrace – and even enjoy – the challenge more than others.
Michael Thorbjornsen is among this group, with the latest display being a 6-under 64 Thursday at the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club. He sits two shots behind Sweden’s Jesper Svensson (8 under) and shares fourth at the FedExCup Fall-ending The RSM Classic.
The highest score the 25-year-old has posted in nine career rounds at The RSM is a 69, with top-10 finishes in both previous appearances (T8 and T7).
“Yeah, I really enjoy both golf courses out here. I'm not sure what it is about this place, but I feel like I have a pretty good kind of approach to it. I know what clubs I need to hit, there's no guessing out there,” Thorbjornsen said. “Yeah, I do enjoy playing in conditions like this. I like it when things are difficult.”
With players splitting the first two rounds between the Seaside and Plantation courses, Thorbjornsen's seven birdies and one bogey gave him the lowest round of the day at the track where a champion will be crowned on Sunday evening.
Among the 75 competitors, Thursday’s average on the par-70 Seaside was just more than a third of a stroke under par (69.627), whereas the par-72 Plantation played much easier, more than two strokes below par (69.877). Though conditions are expected to continue to be blustery on the southeast coast of Georgia, Thorbjornsen has set himself up nicely to be in contention on the weekend.
Highlights | Round 1 | The RSM Classic | 2026
In his two previous strolls around the Plantation Course, he has shot bogey-free, 8-under 64s, each to open the tournament. Now, the Stanford Cardinal and 2026 Rocket Classic winner has the opportunity to be around the lead when the stakes are just a bit higher entering Moving Day.
“(I) feel like I hit the ball really well. Been really working on my irons very hard and it kind of showed today,” said Thorbjornsen, whose last Tour start and only start of the fall was a T33 last month at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan. “I hit some really nice holds up against the wind, both draws and fades, and managed to hit some close and make some putts.”
Some of the top-scoring players like South Africa’s Garrick Higgo (7-under 65 on the Plantation Course) have made equipment alterations to best fit the coastal climate. The 27-year-old two-time Tour winner said that he put a 2-iron in the bag for this week, a club that hasn’t been at the ready since February at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
While Thorbjornsen’s game plan has included teeing his driver down and intentionally lowering his ball flight throughout his bag, he is keeping everything the same.
“My normal setup, the top end of the bag is driver, mini driver, 3-iron. There's maybe one shot today where I wish I had like a 5-wood or something, but I think this is the same setup I used these past two years as well,” Thorbjornsen said.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, as the old adage goes.
Unlike the 91 players in the 147-man field who are outside the all-important top-100 FedExCup bubble for their full PGA Tour card, Thorbjornsen finished No. 44 in the FedExCup standings, qualifying for the BMW Championship, and has no real stress to perform. But with a lot of empty days on the Tour calendar ahead and with undeniable comfort on these Golden Isles grounds, the 41st-ranked golfer in the world is trying to pay off “a lot of swing work.”
Driving efficiency has always been his strong point – he is seventh and 30th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2025 and this season, respectively – but Thorbjornsen said he’s felt like his iron game has been leaving shots on the table. It didn’t let him down Thursday, as he ranked seventh in SG: Approach to be second in SG: Total.
Michael Thorbjornsen gets up-and-down from 116 yards for birdie on No. 13 at The RSM
“Trying to get the ball closer to the hole, that gives you more birdie looks but also less bogey chances as well. That's kind of been the main focus I want to say. Yeah, being able to hit draws, cuts, hold it up against the wind, ride with the wind, whatever it may be, just being comfortable moving the ball whichever direction,” Thorbjornsen said.
If he navigates the wind well enough to break through in his third try at The RSM, it will not only extend his status through 2029 but earn Thorbjornsen a coveted spot on the 2028 Championship Series. While his stakes are not as high, the payoff for good golf may be just as sweet entering the holidays.