PGA Tour Studios to premiere 'Fitz 26' on Nov. 24 documenting landmark year for brothers Matt, Alex Fitzpatrick
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Sneak peek: Watch the trailer for 'Fitz 26'
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PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – PGA Tour Studios is set to premiere "Fitz 26," a doc-style show chronicling the breakthrough 2026 season for brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick. The latest installment of PGA Tour Studios' Emmy-nominated "Seasons" franchise, "Fitz 26 in partnership with Rolex," offers unprecedented access to the brothers' remarkable year on and off the course, exploring the family bond, shared ambition and support system that has helped propel both to new heights in the game.
"Fitz 26" gives fans an inside look at the Fitzpatrick brothers' shared success in 2026, highlighted by their team victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which earned Alex a place alongside his brother on the PGA Tour. As they sit down together in an exclusive interview, Matt and Alex relive a landmark season that saw Matt rise to No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking following three PGA Tour victories, while Alex established himself as one of the Tour's brightest young stars with six top-10 finishes, including a tie for fourth at the Tour Championship, where he was one of only two PGA Tour rookies in the field.
“Fans watched the Fitzpatrick brothers’ remarkable 2026 season unfold in real time, but 'Fitz 26' takes them beyond the leaderboard to explore the bond that helped fuel their rise,” said Ryan Holcomb, senior vice president and head of original content, PGA Tour Studios. “The latest installment of our Seasons franchise exemplifies what PGA Tour Studios does best – using unprecedented access to tell the human stories that take place behind the scenes, and brings fans closer to our athletes in a more intimate way.”
Central to the program is the relationship that has helped shape both brothers' careers. Through candid conversations with Matt and Alex, as well as interviews with family members and members of their inner circle, "Fitz 26" explores the support system, competitive spirit and shared ambition that have fueled their rise while offering new perspective on one of golf's most unique sibling success stories.
The brothers’ rapport shines through as they sit down together to rewatch the final round of the Zurich Classic, reliving the emotions of competing side by side and the dramatic win that punched Alex’s ticket to the PGA Tour.
"Fitz 26" premieres on the PGA Tour YouTube channel on Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. ET, with a network premiere on NBC set for Dec. 13 at 1:30 p.m. ET.
The PGA Tour Studios' "Seasons" franchise chronicles some of the most compelling campaigns in PGA Tour history, including "Tiger 2000" and the Emmy-nominated "Scottie 24."
"Fitz 26" is presented in partnership with Rolex, whose long-standing relationship with the PGA Tour continues through a recently announced multi-year renewal that extends the Swiss watchmaker's role as Official Timekeeper of the PGA Tour. As a PGA Tour partner since 2005, Rolex has helped define many of the game's most significant moments and, for nearly 60 years, has maintained a distinguished legacy of recognizing excellence in golf.