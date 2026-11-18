"Fitz 26" gives fans an inside look at the Fitzpatrick brothers' shared success in 2026, highlighted by their team victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which earned Alex a place alongside his brother on the PGA Tour. As they sit down together in an exclusive interview, Matt and Alex relive a landmark season that saw Matt rise to No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking following three PGA Tour victories, while Alex established himself as one of the Tour's brightest young stars with six top-10 finishes, including a tie for fourth at the Tour Championship, where he was one of only two PGA Tour rookies in the field.