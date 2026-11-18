Uncharted FedExCup territory for Mackenzie Hughes, Emiliano Grillo not fazing long-time PGA Tour members
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ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – It’s one thing to back up one solid season, but a golfer is in rarefied air if they can manage to keep full status on the PGA Tour for more than a decade.
That is exactly what two-time winners Emiliano Grillo and Mackenzie Hughes have managed to pull off. Entering this week’s FedExCup Fall finale at The RSM Classic, however, their respective streaks of consistency are in jeopardy – Grillo has held full Tour privileges since 2016 and Hughes since 2017 – with the Argentinian at No. 113 in the standings and the Canadian at No. 108.
Hughes’ lowest finish in the FedExCup since his maiden victory in 2016 here at Sea Island Golf Club was 98th in 2019, and for Grillo, it was 93rd in the abbreviated 2020 season.
Only those outside the top 150, such as two-time Tour champion Peter Malnati at No. 151, will have to sweat, with their only option being to start on the Korn Ferry Tour to begin 2027. However, possessing full control over your tournament schedule is of course the best reality for any player and their families.
While he’s aiming to break into the ever-important top 100 with solid play this week, Hughes, who turns 36 on Nov. 23, is not making the next few days larger than life.
“It's not a fun place to be, but it is where I am,” Hughes said Wednesday. “So for me, I just do what I can this week, control what I can and, yeah, hopefully it works out. But if it doesn't, it's not the end of the world. I just need to go do my own thing.”
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Grillo shared a similar mindset coming to the split-course event at the Seaside and Plantation courses, for the first time since 2021. Like Hughes, who has three children, Grillo now has two boys – including a 4-month-old – and fatherhood has removed their jobs from the top pedestal in their lives.
“I've been 10, 11 years out here, and if I lose my privileges, I'm fine with it,” Grillo said. “I'm not worried about it. But yeah, I mean, where I'm at right now (in the standings) like it doesn't really change much. It's just one tournament. (There’s not much) difference between being 115 or 99. So I mean the number changed from 125 to 100, but it didn't change that much.
“I'm being at home, at least you get a bit of routine and you can put him to bed, take him to school,” Grillo added. “I'm more into that than golf for now.”
Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on No. 18 at Austin
This fall is unlike any other in Tour history, in that a win doesn’t only bank a two-year exemption but also offers a guaranteed spot on the 2028 Championship Series, which will be the top tier of two (Challenger Series) when the Tour implements the sweeping change. If not a win for Grillo or Hughes at The RSM, the magic number will once again shift, as the top 95 at the end of the 2027 season lock up Championship Series positions.
As far as Grillo is concerned, he said he will “get to choose what I’m doing in 2028,” further reinforcing that his current stage of life allows for his passion, but golf is no longer No. 1.
Though the finality of full status locks Sunday evening, Hughes said regardless of how the cards fall this week, he’s keeping his eyes on better days ahead with the opportunities he does have.
“I think there's still lots of miles and lots of golf left on my body,” Hughes said. “It is tough to continue to roll out here year after year. So yeah, I am proud of that.
“I guess in some ways I'm happy that this year is happening right now versus (later). Let’s just say I finish (with) conditional (status). I can go out there next year, get into that top 90, 95 and be where I need to be in ‘28. To have a down year now, maybe you can think of it like, ‘hey, I'd rather have it this year than next year,’ and then, yeah, I can get some things sorted out in the offseason and have a great ‘27.”
To take no focus or enjoyment away from offseason work, Hughes requires a minimum finish of solo 11th this week to potentially reach the top 100 (Christiaan Bezuidenhout occupies 100th). Grillo needs at least a solo seventh to have a mathematical chance to secure full status.
The memories, vibes and comfort are certainly there for Hughes, who has racked up two runner-up finishes and four total top-five finishes at Sea Island to go along with his breakthrough win in a five-man playoff a decade ago. Grillo collected T18 money in his tournament debut in 2020.
A bow will be placed on 2026, but opportunity will not go into hiding, especially for those who have proven time after time that they belong among the world’s best.
“We'll play more golf next year, and you know, take what it gives us,” Hughes said.