“I guess in some ways I'm happy that this year is happening right now versus (later). Let’s just say I finish (with) conditional (status). I can go out there next year, get into that top 90, 95 and be where I need to be in ‘28. To have a down year now, maybe you can think of it like, ‘hey, I'd rather have it this year than next year,’ and then, yeah, I can get some things sorted out in the offseason and have a great ‘27.”