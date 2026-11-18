“Right now I don't think (Scottie Scheffler is) thinking about one thing when he's over the golf ball,” Koepka said. “You look at anybody that's been at the top of this sport or their sport or whatever they're doing, they're not thinking about their decision-making, they're not thinking about the process, how to get the ball in the hole, they just do it. That's why they're usually at the top of the game.”