Brooks Koepka brings new swing, coaches to The RSM Classic debut in pursuit of returning to top form
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Brooks Koepka details swing, putting changes ahead of The RSM
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ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Brooks Koepka gave his first year back on the PGA Tour a blunt description in August: “pathetic.” On Wednesday at Sea Island before his first The RSM Classic, the final event on his calendar, he doubled down, calling it “a little bit of a disappointment,” saying he is trying to fix what went wrong.
“I've made a few changes kind of in the offseason,” Koepka said. “Started working with Darren May and then working with (Brad Faxon a little bit in putting.”
Being at Sea Island Golf Club is a test for the five-time major winner. His debut here is Koepka's last chance at real competitive reps before 2027.
“Just trying to be a little more efficient with the way my body moves and try to prolong my career and make sure that I can swing the club effectively and consistently,” Koepka said about the recent changes he has made to his swing. “I'm starting to see it. … Seeing a lot of good things so far.”
Brooks Koepka’s swing evolution since 2018
But putting is the biggest piece.
Koepka ranks 131st on Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting heading into this week, and he said it was “a huge thing for the entirety of the year.”
He lost feel on the greens and said he got too static over the ball and had too much time to think.
“Really just trying to clean it up and make it more athletic, more reactionary and make the putter feel like the putter is flowing a little bit better,” Koepka said. “I feel like we've made progress. It's not all the way where I'd love to see it, but progress is progress and that's why I'm here.”
With his 2027 status locked up, Koepka is using his The RSM start to evaluate his new swing as he gears up for the offseason.
“I just want to test it out, see where I’m at, kind of have a good game plan going into the next two months to start the season,” Koepka said.
Brooks Koepka details swing, putting changes ahead of The RSM
He explained what he’s chasing by pointing to world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who he said doesn’t think about “anything over the ball."
“Right now I don't think (Scottie Scheffler is) thinking about one thing when he's over the golf ball,” Koepka said. “You look at anybody that's been at the top of this sport or their sport or whatever they're doing, they're not thinking about their decision-making, they're not thinking about the process, how to get the ball in the hole, they just do it. That's why they're usually at the top of the game.”
Koepka said pursuing a perfect swing can lead him “down a rabbit hole of just trying to get better,” making his swing too mechanical.
“When I've played my best or was at the top of my game, I felt like it was very free-flowing, reactionary and just kind of step up and hit it,” he added.
Despite his ball striking getting “a little sloppy” toward the end of the season, Koepka ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he finished T6 in his most recent of three starts in Europe since the Wyndham Championship in August.
Brooks Koepka's 136-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 13 at Wyndham
Thanks to his 2023 PGA Championship victory, Koepka is not at risk of losing his card. He is exempt on Tour through 2028, has a spot locked up next season at The Players Championship and can accept sponsor exemptions into Signature Events.
But there’s more to play for at Sea Island with 2027 and the Ryder Cup at Adare Manor top of mind.
“Adare Manor is a big goal of mine,” Koepka said. “I don't enjoy sitting back watching the Presidents Cup. … Getting to be around the guys and representing your country's pretty cool. So anytime you can do that, or you have the opportunity to, and you're not able to go play, it kind of infuriates me sitting on the sidelines.”
Koepka hasn’t lost focus on the task at hand this week. He played the Seaside Course Wednesday and called it “brutal,” with wind, rain and firm greens. The rainy, windy conditions are not expected to ease until late on Sunday.
“What I found odd today, there were no holes that were into the wind or downwind, a lot of them were crosswinds,” Koepka said.
Koepka will tee it up with a pair of young winners in 19-year-old Blades Brown and Michael Thorbjornsen on Thursday and Friday. Maybe the young energy is what Koepka needs to be reminded of his breakthrough win at the 2015 WM Phoenix Open and get the now-seasoned veteran charged for a push for career win No. 10.