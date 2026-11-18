‘Night and day’: Blades Brown returns to Sea Island as PGA Tour winner with new expectations
3 Min Read
Blades Brown credits Kobe Bryant, Scottie Scheffler for learning how to deal with expectations
Players in Article
Players in This Article
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Blades Brown showed the golf world what he could do in January when he shot a 60 at The American Express. Most assumed PGA Tour success was still a few years away.
Well, the timeline has moved up, and the future arrived early.
Brown won the World Wide Technology Championship two weeks ago, becoming the fourth-youngest PGA Tour winner in history and youngest winer since 1931. He followed it up with a T4 finish at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. Now he’s at Sea Island for The RSM Classic, a place he has come to think of as home.
“Sea Island is kind of like a second home for me now,” Brown said Wednesday.
His coach, Justin Parsons, an instructor at the Sea Island Golf Performance Center, has let him practice at the club, and Brown said he has since received an honorary membership.
Brown is a bit different than this time last year when he arrived at Sea Island. Last year he missed the cut, but expectations have changed.
“I know I missed the cut last year, but if I were to compare Blades Brown last year to this year, it's just night and day,” Brown said.
The growth is easy to see. At The American Express, Brown followed his second-round 60 with a final-round 74 and slipped to T18. At the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in October, he took a one-shot lead into the final round, but lost to Austin Hitt, who won by two.
The questions followed: Does Blades Brown have that elite closer in him, the way that stars tend to?
In Los Cabos, he answered.
Blades Brown birdies to win in playoff at World Wide Technology
Brown overcame a seven-shot deficit to fellow young gun Ben James, who forced a playoff with an eagle putt on the 72nd hole, then beat him in two extra holes with three straight birdies on the par-5 18th, including regulation, for his maiden Tour title.
“Mexico obviously was incredible,” Brown said. “It's just been a whirlwind. It took me a second to get level again.”
The most memorable shot of his life, Brown said, was the winning putt on the playoff’s final hole and what came after it.
“I was looking at the crowd and actually saw my dad down on one knee,” Brown said. “That was really, really special to be able to see him, the relief that he had.”
Blades Brown's interview after winning World Wide Technology
Thanks to his win, Brown secured a two-year exemption on Tour through 2028, the first year of the Championship Series. He also will enjoy a more predictable schedule, making it easier for family and friends to watch him play. He said his family is already eyeing The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.
“It’s such a blessing to be able to have that leisure of choosing which events you want to play in,” Brown said.
He’s also doing his best not to let expectations change how he plays, practices or approaches the game.
“Expectations are a weird thing,” Brown said.
Brown pointed to world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who, in Brown’s eyes, doesn’t let outside voices dictate his game.
“That’s one thing I’m trying to do is set my own expectations for each shot and figure out what I can do rather than what everybody else thinks that I can do,” Brown said.
Looking ahead to the offseason, Brown said his short game will be the top priority after watching Scheffler close up at The American Express.
“Every single chip shot that he hit looked like it was going to go in,” Brown said.
Amid all the changes in his life, and now as a newly-minted PGA Tour winner, Brown has kept perspective even with his biggest goals, particularly the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Ireland.
“I'm going to keep letting my game do the talking,” Brown said. “I think that's one of the cool things. Actions speak louder than words. Going to keep trying to develop my craft and see where that takes us.”
But first, The RSM Classic is at hand. Brown will play his first two rounds alongside fellow PGA Tour winners Michael Thorbjornsen and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka.