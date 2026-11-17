With Brooks Koepka in the field at The RSM Classic at No. 115 in the FedExCup Fall standings, his final position in the FedExCup Fall standings will not impact another player’s eligibility for 2027 as outlined in the Tour’s Returning Member Program. For example, should Koepka finish inside the top 100, the player who finishes No. 101 will earn exempt status on Tour for the 2027 season, with the resulting eligibility changes extending through each subsequent conditional category (Nos. 101-110, 111-125, 126-150). The field for The RSM Classic was also expanded to 147 players with Koepka in the field. Camilo Villegas and Jonathan Byrd were added to the field as of noon ET on Monday.