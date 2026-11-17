What's at stake: 2027 status on line as FedExCup Fall concludes at The RSM Classic
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Highlights | Round 4 | The RSM Classic
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ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA. – The 2026 PGA Tour Season comes to a conclusion this week at The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, with only the top 100 players in the FedExCup Fall standings at the conclusion of the event earning exempt status on Tour for next season. Other competitive consequences set to be determined at week’s end include the Aon Next 10 for the first two Signature Events of 2027 and consideration for 2026 PGA Tour Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year nominations.
The RSM Classic is the eighth and final official PGA Tour event of the FedExCup Fall, all featuring winner’s benefits: a two-year PGA Tour exemption – including a spot in the PGA Tour Championship Series in 2028 – 500 FedExCup points and invitations to The Players Championship and PGA Championship in 2027. Players can also lock up or improve positions in the priority ranking for the 2027 PGA Tour Season.
Players who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs (top 70) in August earned exempt status for 2027 and qualified for The Players and all Full-Field Events, while those who advanced to the BMW Championship (Nos. 1-50) qualified for all eight Signature Events in 2027. The top 50 locked their position in the FedExCup and all players ranked No. 51 and beyond continued to accumulate FedExCup points through the FedExCup Fall.
Eligibility already finalized for the 2027 season includes 20 players from the Korn Ferry Tour, which concluded in October, as well as 10 players from the 2026 Race to Dubai Rankings as determined at last week’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai (DP World Tour Top 10). Following this week’s The RSM Classic, the last opportunity to earn PGA Tour membership for the 2027 season is the Final Stage of PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry (Dec. 10-13), at which the final Tour cards will be distributed to the top five players (no ties). Final Stage will be held at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Top 100
The RSM Classic is the last opportunity for players to secure top-100 status, which gives players access to all Full-Field Events and The Players Championship next season. Players finishing between Nos. 101-150, unless otherwise exempt, will have conditional status and be broken into three different categories on the Priority Ranking: 101-110, 111-125 and 126-150. These three categories will have varying levels of access to Full-Field Events. Additionally, these players will be exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Players between Nos. 95-110 in the FedExCup Fall standings entering the week who are in the field: Matt Wallace (No. 95), John Parry (No. 96), David Lipsky (No. 97), Taylor Moore (No. 98), Davis Thompson (No. 99), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (No. 100), Billy Horschel (No. 101), Chandler Phillips (No. 102), A.J. Ewart (No. 104), Lee Hodges (No. 105), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (No. 106), Chris Kirk (No. 107), Mackenzie Hughes (No. 108) and Taylor Pendrith (No. 109).
Billy Horschel's 202-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Austin
Two players moved inside the top 100 following the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, including winner Chad Ramey (No. 136 to No. 68) and Trace Crowe (third/No. 117 to No. 87). Entering the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions at No. 99 in the FedExCup Fall standings, Kevin Yu finished T10 to move to No. 92.
With Brooks Koepka in the field at The RSM Classic at No. 115 in the FedExCup Fall standings, his final position in the FedExCup Fall standings will not impact another player’s eligibility for 2027 as outlined in the Tour’s Returning Member Program. For example, should Koepka finish inside the top 100, the player who finishes No. 101 will earn exempt status on Tour for the 2027 season, with the resulting eligibility changes extending through each subsequent conditional category (Nos. 101-110, 111-125, 126-150). The field for The RSM Classic was also expanded to 147 players with Koepka in the field. Camilo Villegas and Jonathan Byrd were added to the field as of noon ET on Monday.
Aon Next 10
The Aon Next 10 is an eligibility pathway to earn access into Signature Events, recognizing the top 10 players, not otherwise exempt, from the FedExCup standings. Nos. 51-60 in the final FedExCup Fall standings at the conclusion of The RSM Classic will serve as the Aon Next 10 for the first two Signature Events in 2027: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.
Eight of the 10 players currently in the Aon Next 10 are in the field: Austin Smotherman (No. 51), Keith Mitchell (No. 52), Ben James (No. 53), Andrew Novak (No. 54), Blades Brown (No. 55), Jordan Smith (No. 56), Steven Fisk (No. 58) and Pierceson Coody (No. 59).
Blades Brown birdies to win in playoff at World Wide Technology
Six of the players between Nos. 61-70 are in the field: Ben Kohles (No. 61), Doug Ghim (No. 62), Harry Hall (No. 63), Chad Ramey (No. 68), Harris English (No. 69) and Ricky Castillo (No. 70).
Last year, Sami Valimaki won his first career PGA Tour title at The RSM Classic and moved from No. 74 to No. 51 in the FedExCup Fall standings, earning starts in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational through the Aon Next 10.
Final Stage of PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Players who finish outside the top 100 in the FedExCup Fall standings can earn or improve their status for 2027 through Final Stage of PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, with the top five players (no ties) earning PGA Tour cards for 2027.
Exempt categories for Final Stage include the top 40 available players below No. 100 in the FedExCup Fall standings – to a floor of No. 200 – and non-members whose FedExCup points are greater than or equal to No. 150 in the FedExCup Fall standings. Players in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking published on Monday, Nov. 16, are also exempt for Final Stage.
Dylan Wu drains birdie putt to secure Tour card in playoff at PGA Tour Q-School
Final Stage of Q-School will be contested Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 10-13, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, at Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club. The top five finishers will earn Tour cards, giving players without status an opportunity to earn or re-gain Tour membership and players with conditional status a chance to improve their status.
Final week for consideration for PGA Tour Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year
The RSM Classic is the final event of consideration for the Jack Nicklaus Award (Player of the Year) and Arnold Palmer Award (Rookie of the Year). Four rookies won on Tour in 2026: Alex Fitzpatrick (Zurich Classic of New Orleans), Kristoffer Reitan (Truist Championship), Jackson Koivun (3M Open) and Stefano Mazzoli (Corales Puntacana Championship). Fitzpatrick and Reitan both advanced to the Tour Championship, marking the first time two or more rookies advanced to the Tour Championship since the 2021-22 season (two).
Koivun and Mazzoli are in the field at this week’s RSM Classic.
Nominees for PGA Tour Player of the Year and PGA Tour Rookie of the Year will be announced following the season’s conclusion, with the awards presented at a later date.
DP World Tour Top 10
At last week’s DP World Tour Championship, the final event in the 2026 Race to Dubai, the top 10 players, not otherwise exempt, in the final 2026 Race to Dubai Rankings earned PGA Tour membership via the DP World Tour Top 10:
DP WORLD TOUR TOP 10
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|1
|Eugenio Chacarra
|Spain
|2
|Patrick Reed
|United States
|3
|Casey Jarvis
|South Africa
|4
|Jayden Schaper
|South Africa
|5
|Daniel Hillier
|New Zealand
|6
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|Denmark
|7
|Oliver Lindell
|Finland
|8
|Andy Sullivan
|England
|9
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Austria
|10
|Joe Dean
|England
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra nearly drains 51-yard shot, sets up birdie on No. 12 at Genesis Scottish Open
Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra finished as the No. 1 player among the 10 who earned PGA Tour cards and received a spot in The Players Championship in 2027. Chacarra also earned exemptions into the first two Signature Events of 2027 – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational – by virtue of being the leading player in the final 2026 Race to Dubai Rankings who did not finish inside the top 50 in this season’s FedExCup.
Nine-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Reed (No. 2) is the only former Tour member among the DP World Tour Top 10 to regain exempt status after claiming two victories on the DP World Tour in 2026.
Both Andy Sullivan (No. 8) and Bernd Wiesberger (No. 9) will compete as first-year members on Tour in 2027, with the remaining seven players designated as PGA Tour rookies.