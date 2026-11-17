Tiger Woods to play Hero World Challenge in December, marking first Tour start in two years
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Tiger Woods will tee it up at the Hero World Challenge in December, marking his first competitive PGA Tour start since the 2024 Open Championship, more than two years ago.
Woods has remained an instrumental voice behind the scenes in the PGA Tour's evolution, but has been sidelined from professional golf by numerous injuries and personal matters.
Since Woods last teed it up, the 82-time Tour winner has undergone three different surgeries – two on his back and one on his Achilles. In the interim, Woods played in TGL's inaugural season in 2025, representing Jupiter Links Golf Club.
Woods’ comeback was most recently delayed after he crashed his vehicle in March and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Woods pleaded no contest in September. Shortly after the crash, Woods announced he was stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on his health. Woods said at the time that he was committed to return in a healthier, stronger and more focused place, personally and professionally.
Now Woods’ latest return to pro golf has a start date.
The Hero World Challenge has become a familiar place for Woods to test his game and fitness, and he has returned multiple times to the event he hosts in the Bahamas, most recently in 2024.
Woods was one of three sponsor exemptions for the Hero World Challenge announced on Tuesday morning. Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland will round out the 20-man field. Hideki Matsuyama will return to defend his title. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is also in the field.