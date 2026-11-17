The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club: See course preview, FAQs
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Keith Mitchell on strong FedExCup Fall finish, securing 2027 opportunities
Sea Island Golf Club, located on St. Simons Island, Georgia, serves as the host venue for The RSM Classic and 2026 FedExCup Fall finale, utilizing two distinct layouts – the Seaside Course and the Plantation Course.
Seaside Course
What is the history and background of the Seaside Course?
The Seaside Course was originally designed by Harry Colt and Charles Alison in 1929. Tom Fazio renovated the course in 1999, and Davis Love III undertook a further renovation earlier in 2026. The course is part of Sea Island Resort.
What is the layout of the Seaside Course?
The Seaside Course plays as a par-70 layout stretching 7,157 yards for tournament purposes. The course features 12 par 4s, four par 3s and two par 5s across 18 holes. Back tees were added to holes Nos. 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15 and 16 as part of Love III's recent course touch up, adding approximately 150 yards of total length to the course.
How does the setting influence play on the Seaside Course?
Situated on St. Simons Island, Georgia, the Seaside Course features 14 water hazards with water in play on 13 of its 18 holes, making water management a consistent factor throughout the round. The course has 25 acres of fairway averaging 47 yards in width and 55 acres of rough. Soil conditions are classified as heavy with good drainage.
What are the design features of the Seaside Course?
The Seaside Course carries 47 sand bunkers covering 133,500 square feet, with an average green size of 7,200 square feet. As part of its recent renovation, the green on hole 15 was shifted approximately 10 yards to the right and the green on hole 10 was moved back roughly 25 yards, though both retained their original shapes and contours. The 2026 renovation also included all-new irrigation, bunkers and drainage with minimal earthmoving.
What are the playing conditions on the Seaside Course?
The greens are surfaced with TifEagle bermudagrass. The collars, approaches, tees, fairways and rough were all converted to Platinum Paspalum as part of the recent renovation. The course draws its water supply from a holding pond.
Who oversees the agronomy program at Sea Island?
The agronomy program is led by Dylan Stafford, a 19-year GCSAA member who has been with Sea Island for 11 years. Stafford previously worked at Ocean Forest, Eagle Landing and TPC Sawgrass. The Seaside Course is maintained by Superintendent Dan Blenkinsop.
Hole-by-hole breakdown
|Hole
|Par
|Yardage
|1
|4
|432
|2
|4
|396
|3
|3
|214
|4
|4
|429
|5
|4
|426
|6
|3
|192
|7
|5
|581
|8
|4
|371
|9
|4
|480
|10
|4
|436
|11
|4
|437
|12
|3
|224
|13
|4
|421
|14
|4
|446
|15
|5
|565
|16
|4
|441
|17
|3
|196
|18
|4
|470
Plantation Course
What is the history and background of the Plantation Course?
The Plantation Course was originally designed by Walter Travis in 1928 and renovated by Love III in 2019. It is part of Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia.
What is the layout of the Plantation Course?
The Plantation Course plays as a par-72 layout at 7,060 yards for tournament purposes. The course features 10 par 4s, four par 3s and four par 5s across 18 holes.
How does the setting influence play on the Plantation Course?
The Plantation Course features 10 water hazards where water is in play for all 10 of those holes. The course has 32 acres of fairway averaging 43 yards in width and 50 acres of rough. Soil conditions are medium-heavy with good drainage.
What are the design features of the Plantation Course?
The Plantation Course carries 81 sand bunkers with an average green size of 6,100 square feet. In 2022, a new waste area was added to the right side of the 13th fairway. No changes were made to the Plantation Course ahead of the 2026 event.
What are the playing conditions on the Plantation Course?
The greens are surfaced with TifEagle bermudagrass. The fairways feature Platinum Paspalum, while the rough is planted with TifTuf bermudagrass. The tees are also surfaced with Paspalum. The course draws its water supply from a holding pond.
Who oversees maintenance of the Plantation Course?
The Plantation Course is maintained by Superintendent Josh Rumbaugh, under the broader agronomy program led by Dylan Stafford.
Hole-by-Hole breakdown
|Hole
|Par
|Yardage
|1
|4
|373
|2
|4
|382
|3
|3
|219
|4
|5
|623
|5
|4
|473
|6
|4
|452
|7
|3
|156
|8
|5
|529
|9
|4
|481
|10
|4
|327
|11
|3
|216
|12
|4
|409
|13
|4
|437
|14
|5
|550
|15
|4
|365
|16
|3
|158
|17
|4
|350
|18
|5
|560
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.