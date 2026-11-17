The Seaside Course carries 47 sand bunkers covering 133,500 square feet, with an average green size of 7,200 square feet. As part of its recent renovation, the green on hole 15 was shifted approximately 10 yards to the right and the green on hole 10 was moved back roughly 25 yards, though both retained their original shapes and contours. The 2026 renovation also included all-new irrigation, bunkers and drainage with minimal earthmoving.