Valimaki opened the 2025 The RSM Classic in a T15 position after a 6-under first round, then moved to T4 after a second-round, 8-under 62 before taking sole possession of the lead with a third-round 5 under. He closed with a final-round, 4-under to finish at 23 under, one stroke ahead of Max McGreevy, who posted a final-round, 7-under 63 to finish at 22 under. The best score of the final round belonged to Kristoffer Ventura, who carded a 9-under 61 to move 36 spots up the leaderboard from T70 to T34. Valimaki's victory made him the first player from Finland to win on the PGA Tour and the fifth consecutive first-time Tour winner at the RSM Classic.