PGA Tour this week: Facts and figures for The RSM Classic
2 Min Read
Running with Rick: Three players poised for success at The RSM Classic
PGA Tour this week: The RSM Classic facts and figures
Key takeaways
- Dates: Nov. 19-22, 2026
- Location: Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course/Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Georgia
- Purse: $7.4 million
- First place: $1.33 million
- FedExCup points to winner: 500
- Defending champion: Sami Valimaki (23 under)
- Tournament single round scoring record: 60
Where is The RSM Classic played?
The RSM Classic is played at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, using both the Seaside Course and the Plantation Course.
Course snapshot
Seaside Course
- Architect: Tom Fazio
- Par: 70
- Yardage: 7,157 yards
Plantation Course
- Architect: Rees Jones
- Par: 72
- Yardage: 7,060 yards
Who are the past champions?
Here is a look at the past five winners at The RSM Classic:
- 2025: Sami Valimaki (23 under)
- 2024: Maverick McNealy (16 under)
- 2023: Ludvig Åberg (29 under)
- 2022: Adam Svensson (19 under)
- 2021: Talor Gooch (22 under)
The RSM Classic has established itself as a launching pad for first-time Tour winners since debuting in 2010, with 11 players having claimed their maiden PGA Tour title at the event, including five consecutive first-time winners from 2021 through 2025.
Who's in the field this week at The RSM Classic?
The RSM Classic field features nine players ranked in the top 50 of the world golf rankings. The field also includes five major champions: Brooks Koepka (five majors), Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman, Lucas Glover and Webb Simpson. Koepka makes his debut appearance at the event, and due to his ranking of No. 115 in the FedExCup Fall standings, the field was expanded from 145 to 147 players to avoid displacing another Tour member. As the eighth and final FedExCup Fall event, the top 100 in the standings after the tournament earn full PGA Tour exemption for the 2027 season, with players ranked Nos. 51-60 also earning spots in the 2027 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the 2027 The Genesis Invitational.
- Sami Valimaki (defending champion)
- Alex Smalley
- J.T. Poston
- Bud Cauley
- Sepp Straka
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Michael Brennan
What is the purse this week?
- Total purse: $7.4 million
- First-place prize: $1.33 million
- FedExCup points: 500 to the winner
What are the scoring records at The RSM Classic?
- Best 18-hole score: 60, shared by Tommy Gainey (Round 4, 2012), Tyler McCumber (Round 4, 2022), Sebastián Muñoz (Round 1, 2022), Mackenzie Hughes (Round 3, 2023) and Doug Ghim (Round 1, 2025)
- Largest 54-hole lead: three strokes, shared by Kevin Kisner (2016), Austin Cook (2018), Robert Streb (2021) and Talor Gooch (2022)
- Largest margin of victory: six strokes, Kevin Kisner (2016)
- Best come-from-behind win: seven strokes back after 54 holes, Tommy Gainey (2012)
- Most recent playoff: 2021 — Robert Streb defeated Kevin Kisner
- Most recent hole-in-one: Sam Stevens, Round 4, hole No. 3 (2025)
What happened last year at The RSM Classic?
Valimaki opened the 2025 The RSM Classic in a T15 position after a 6-under first round, then moved to T4 after a second-round, 8-under 62 before taking sole possession of the lead with a third-round 5 under. He closed with a final-round, 4-under to finish at 23 under, one stroke ahead of Max McGreevy, who posted a final-round, 7-under 63 to finish at 22 under. The best score of the final round belonged to Kristoffer Ventura, who carded a 9-under 61 to move 36 spots up the leaderboard from T70 to T34. Valimaki's victory made him the first player from Finland to win on the PGA Tour and the fifth consecutive first-time Tour winner at the RSM Classic.
What's the weather forecast for The RSM Classic?
Rain is in the forecast for much of the week at St. Simons Island, with chances of 70% or higher on practice days through Saturday and the potential for heavy rainfall on multiple days. Highs throughout the tournament rounds will be in the low 70s before reaching 74 degrees on Sunday, while lows will range from the mid 60s early in the week to 58 degrees Sunday night. Sunday stands out as the clearest day, with partly cloudy skies and winds of 15-25 mph out of the WNW.
- Wednesday: Rain likely with an 81% chance, high of 68 degrees, low of 66 degrees; winds NE at 15-25 mph
- Thursday: Rain early then cloudy with afternoon showers, 73% rain chance, high of 71 degrees, low of 66 degrees; winds ENE at 10-20 mph
- Friday: Rain with a 70% chance, high of 71 degrees, low of 66 degrees; winds NE at 10-20 mph, with potential for heavy rainfall overnight
- Saturday: Rain with potential for heavy rainfall, 86% rain chance, high of around 70 degrees, low of 63 degrees; winds NNE at 10-20 mph
- Sunday: Partly cloudy skies, 24% rain chance, high of 74 degrees, low of 58 degrees; winds WNW at 15-25 mph with higher gusts possible
How to follow The RSM Classic
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
📺 TV (ET)
- Thursday-Friday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-4 p.m., Golf Channel
📱 Streaming (PGA Tour LIVE on ESPN App)
- Thursday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
📲 Live Scoring
- Available on PGATour.com and the PGA Tour App
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.