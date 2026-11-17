Every shot this 2026 season has led to St. Simons Island, Georgia, as the PGA Tour puts a bow on the FedExCup Fall at The RSM Classic. The tournament marks the final chance for players to earn full status in 2027, as the top 100 in the FedExCup standings do so, and to gain entry into next season's opening two Signature Events by climbing into the top 60. Players will navigate two courses in the first two rounds – the Seaside and Plantation Courses at Sea Island Golf Club – before the par-70 Seaside Course hosts the weekend action.