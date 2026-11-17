The RSM Classic: How to watch, TV times, leaderboard updates for 2026 FedExCup Fall finale
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Sami Valimaki seals victory with par on 72nd hole to win The RSM Classic
Every shot this 2026 season has led to St. Simons Island, Georgia, as the PGA Tour puts a bow on the FedExCup Fall at The RSM Classic. The tournament marks the final chance for players to earn full status in 2027, as the top 100 in the FedExCup standings do so, and to gain entry into next season's opening two Signature Events by climbing into the top 60. Players will navigate two courses in the first two rounds – the Seaside and Plantation Courses at Sea Island Golf Club – before the par-70 Seaside Course hosts the weekend action.
Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka is set to make his tournament debut and first start on Tour since August alongside fall winners Blades Brown and Austin Smotherman, Presidents Cup hero Jackson Koivun and last year's winner Sami Valimaki.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the dramatic season finish in Georgia.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-4 p.m., Golf Channel
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN App:
- Thursday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
- 8:52 a.m.: Harris English, Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell
- 9:03 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel
- 9:58 a.m.: Blades Brown, Michael Thorbjornsen, Brooks Koepka
- 10:09 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Michael Brennan, Sami Valimaki
FRIDAY
- 8:52 a.m.: Blades Brown, Michael Thorbjornsen, Brooks Koepka
- 9:03 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Michael Brennan, Sami Valimaki
- 9:58 a.m.: Jackson Koivun, J.T. Poston, Maverick McNealy
- 10:09 a.m.: Brian Harman, Keegan Bradley, Billy Horschel