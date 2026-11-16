PGA Tour Boards approve Future Competition Committee's final set of recommendations
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'A new era begins’: PGA Tour unveils 2028 Tour Championship match-play format
New developmental system completes competitive model with greater opportunity at every level
New developmental system completes competitive model with greater opportunity at every level
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA Tour announced Monday that the PGA Tour Boards approved the Future Competition Committee’s final set of recommendations, which include the structure of a new developmental system designed to further strengthen the meritocracy and opportunity at each level of the Tour’s new competitive model.
“For the last 18 months, the Future Competition Committee has worked to design the best version of the PGA Tour,” PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said. “By creating a more connected, merit-based developmental system, there is a clear and open path for emerging talent to pursue their dreams. As the committee concludes its work, I am proud of what it has accomplished to strengthen the PGA Tour for generations of fans and players today and in the future.”
The Boards approved key elements of the developmental system to ensure the PGA Tour’s promotion and relegation structure is continually supported by up-and-coming players. This includes the structure of the Korn Ferry Tour, which will continue to serve as the primary pathway to the PGA Tour, and greater opportunity for top collegiate talent through PGA Tour University. Additionally, the Boards approved a new, performance-based priority ranking that puts every player in the developmental system on a single list, rewarding them with playing opportunities as they earn their way up.
The Boards also approved final transition-year eligibility, outstanding PGA Tour Challenger Series eligibility items, a consistent points model and a number of membership matters.
The Future Competition Committee, which was established in August 2025, was charged with evaluating the Tour’s existing model to strengthen its long-term competitive and commercial future. The Committee’s initial set of recommendations for the new competitive model was unveiled in June, centered around top players competing together more consistently, true promotion and relegation and the introduction of match play in the postseason. Membership criteria and eligibility, as well as transition-year performance benefits, were announced in September.
“Having been on this Tour for almost 30 years, I can confidently say the PGA Tour is in the best position it has ever been,” said Future Competition Committee Chairman Tiger Woods. “We set out last year to build the strongest possible version of the PGA Tour, and by listening to our fans, players and partners, we created a competitive model grounded in meritocracy, built to last and that offers the best opportunity for the next generation of players. I am deeply thankful to my fellow Committee members, our players, the Board, Brian and the Tour staff for their collaboration and commitment throughout the process.”
With the Future Competition Committee concluding its comprehensive review, and its subsequent recommendations approved by the PGA Tour Boards, further competitive items will move forward through the Tour’s traditional governance structure via the Player Advisory Council (PAC).
The Nov. 16 Board Meeting marked the final for several PGA Tour Board members with changes to be effective on Jan. 1, 2027. With Jay Monahan’s term as PGA Tour commissioner concluding, CEO Brian Rolapp begins his appointment as commissioner, and he will assume the director seats on the Boards previously held by Monahan. PAC Chairman Lucas Glover will join the Boards in accordance with the PGA Tour Regulations as Adam Scott transitions to the position on the Boards that has been held by Patrick Cantlay, whose term is concluding.
“I want to thank Patrick and Jay for their respective service to the PGA Tour Boards,” Rolapp said. “Patrick was instrumental during the Tour’s most significant period of change, representing the Tour membership with great care, responsibility and an unmatched attention to detail that influenced every matter. I am thankful for his commitment to this role.
“The PGA Tour Boards recognize Jay Monahan as his tenure as PGA Tour Commissioner comes to a close,” Rolapp added. “His leadership has been guided by his love of the game, and by his love of the Tour. During the most consequential moments in our sport's history, he never lost sight of what mattered most: strengthening the Tour and positioning it for the future.”
As previously announced, the PGA Tour will unveil the full lineup of dates and venues for the 2028 PGA Tour Championship Series, including sites for the 2028 Tour Championship, on Feb. 22, 2027, during a live broadcast event at PGA Tour headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, produced by PGA Tour Studios and broadcast on Golf Channel.
PGA Tour Pathways
The Boards approved a new developmental pathways model, which is designed to identify, develop and advance the next generation of talent to the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour’s developmental system will be made up of events on the Korn Ferry Tour – the primary pathway to the PGA Tour – as well as a year-round network of PGA Tour-affiliated events that are designed to provide playing opportunities for developing players.
Central to the model is a new, unified priority ranking structure. The performance-based priority ranking will put all players in the developmental system on one list. Player performance will be continuously evaluated based on results in PGA Tour-sanctioned events and rewarded with competitive opportunities based on their position in the ranking.
In addition to the Korn Ferry Tour, outlined below, pathways within the developmental system include:
- PGA Tour University: PGA Tour University will serve as a key part of Korn Ferry Tour eligibility. Beginning in 2028, Nos. 6-25 in the PGA Tour University Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of the current season (following the NCAA Championship) and the entirety of the following season.
- PGA Tour Qualifying School: A longstanding property in the PGA Tour’s eligibility model, Q-School will continue to serve as a mechanism for emerging talent to enter the system as well as an opportunity for players to regain membership. Q-School will award five cards to the PGA Tour Challenger Series, as previously announced, and more substantial benefits on the Korn Ferry Tour as outlined below.
- Affiliated events: The PGA Tour will partner with third-party operators on a network of affiliated events that reach a broader segment of non-member professionals and provide them with year-round playing opportunities. Top performers in affiliated events will be rewarded with competitive benefits throughout the year with performance recognized through the unified priority ranking structure.
The addition of affiliated events creates a broader, year-round competitive network that can help accelerate advancement at any point during the season. As a result, the future developmental system is more connected and quicker to capture elite, emerging talent.
Korn Ferry Tour structure and eligibility
As the primary pathway to the PGA Tour that annually promotes the top 20 players to the PGA Tour Challenger Series, the Korn Ferry Tour will provide a highly competitive environment for emerging talent to develop and compete. To simplify eligibility, a new, unified priority ranking will be used beginning in 2029.
- The Korn Ferry Tour will feature a minimum of 20 events, with a focus on domestic and select international markets, running approximately March to September.
- Korn Ferry Tour events will be contested as 72-hole stroke play events with a 36-hole cut to the top 65 (and ties), including amateurs, and a purse of $1 million.
- The Korn Ferry Tour will feature fields of 144 players, with the ability to reduce, when necessary, due to constraints such as daylight.
- The Korn Ferry Tour will use the same points distribution model as the PGA Tour Championship Series and PGA Tour Challenger Series. The Korn Ferry Tour points list will be used to determine promotion to the PGA Tour Challenger Series (20 cards), but will not be used to determine retention on the Korn Ferry Tour for the following season.
- The schedule will also achieve a balance of events before and after the NCAA Championship to provide each new PGA Tour University class the opportunity to ascend to the PGA Tour Challenger Series the following year.
- The top 75 available players on the new, unified priority ranking, not otherwise exempt on the PGA Tour Championship Series or PGA Tour Challenger Series prior to the start of the season, will be exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour for that season. The list will also be updated on a weekly basis and used to fill the field on the Korn Ferry Tour.
- The next 25 players (and ties) from Final Stage of PGA Tour Q-School, after the top five finishers (who earn PGA Tour Challenger Series access), will be exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour. Players already exempt for the following Korn Ferry Tour season via PGA Tour University will not be included when determining the next 25 finishers from Q-School.
- Additionally, Korn Ferry Tour eligibility will include four Open Qualifying positions as well as any players, not otherwise exempt, who finished in the top 10 in the previous event.
Korn Ferry Tour transition-year eligibility
With the new, unified priority ranking not being used for eligibility until 2029, the following transition-year eligibility to determine Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2028 has been set.
- Former fully exempt PGA Tour members
- Those players who were fully exempt on the PGA Tour in the 2027 season who fall outside of the top 175 on the FedExCup Fall points list
- Korn Ferry Tour points list
- The top 75 players on the final 2027 Korn Ferry Tour points list, not otherwise exempt for the PGA Tour Championship Series or PGA Tour Challenger Series in 2028
- PGA Tour Americas points list
- Nos. 2-30 on the final 2027 PGA Tour Americas points list
- PGA Tour University prior season
- Nos. 6-25 in the PGA Tour University Ranking from the prior season
- PGA Tour University current season
- Nos. 6-25 in the PGA Tour University Ranking in the current season, following the conclusion of the NCAA Championship
- Open Qualifying
- Top four (4) finishers at Open Qualifying
- Top 10 from the previous event
- The top 10 finishers (including amateurs) and ties from the previous event, on a space-available basis
- FedExCup Fall points list
- Nos. 176-200 on the final 2027 FedExCup Fall points list
- Q-School
- Nos. 11-40 (and ties) from Final Stage of 2027 PGA Tour Q-School
- Affiliated events
- The top-performing player in the affiliated events that take place prior to the start of the 2028 Korn Ferry Tour season, with details to be finalized at a later date
- Medical Extensions
- All Korn Ferry Tour Special Medical Extensions granted for the 2027 season or prior must be played out or will require special approval to carry over to the 2028 Korn Ferry Tour season.
- Players who are injured in 2027 and require a Special Medical Extension in 2028 may be eligible for a medical on the Korn Ferry Tour on a space-available basis.
- No non-exempt medicals will be awarded from 2027 to 2028.
- Conditional access
- If needed to fill the field, conditional access on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2028 will be provided to Nos. 76-100 on the 2027 Korn Ferry Tour points list, Nos. 31-60 on the 2027 PGA Tour Americas points list and Nos. 41-80 and ties from Final Stage of Q-School category, in alternating order.
- If a player is elevated to a higher eligibility category, his position will not be replaced and the order will continue with the next player on the list. Players in this category will be periodically reordered based on the current season’s Korn Ferry Tour points list at that time.
PGA Tour Challenger Series transition-year conditional eligibility
In September, the PGA Tour Boards approved exempt membership on the PGA Tour Challenger Series, including Nos. 96-175 on the 2027 FedExCup standings through the FedExCup Fall. It is expected that some players in this category will be exempt on the PGA Tour Championship Series in 2028 through Career Money Exemptions or Tournament Winner Exemptions.
The Boards approved the following conditional categories to be used, if needed, to fill the field for PGA Tour Challenger Series events in 2028. These categories will be subject to periodic reshuffle, with the first reorder taking place after the ninth event of the 2028 PGA Tour Challenger Series season. Conditional categories include:
- Nos. 41-50 from the 2027 Korn Ferry Tour points list, not otherwise exempt
- Players who were fully exempt on the PGA Tour in the 2027 season who fall outside of the top 175 on the 2027 FedExCup points list
- Nos. 51-60 from the 2027 Korn Ferry Tour points list, not otherwise exempt
- Nos. 11-40 (and ties) from Final Stage of 2027 PGA Tour Q-School
Filling PGA Tour Challenger Series fields in 2029 and beyond
Starting in 2029, conditional categories on the PGA Tour Challenger Series will not be needed. Additional opportunities will be provided on a space-available basis to the highest-ranked player on the new, unified priority ranking, not otherwise exempt for the PGA Tour Challenger Series event.
There will also be a threshold established on the list for players to earn immediate promotion to the PGA Tour Challenger Series. This mechanism will allow existing eligibility items such as Special Temporary Membership, non-member FedExCup points and Three-Victory Promotions to be replaced by a simple, unified priority ranking, connecting performance in all PGA Tour-sanctioned events, including major championships.
PGA Tour Challenger Series season-ending event
The Boards approved elevating the final event of the PGA Tour Challenger Series. The top 90 players on the PGA Tour Challenger Series points list will qualify, matching the PGA Tour Championship Series finale. The Boards also approved the winner of the final event of the PGA Tour Challenger Series to earn promotion to the PGA Tour Championship Series for the following season, regardless of their position on the points list following the event.
PGA Tour University Accelerated amendment
The Boards approved an amendment to PGA Tour Challenger Series access for PGA Tour University Accelerated players. Players who become eligible for membership through PGA Tour University Accelerated may join as a PGA Tour Challenger Series member following the NCAA Championships (June) and accept the current and following season’s exemptions or may join prior to the start of the Challenger Series season (January) and accept the current season’s exemption only. These players will also be eligible for a “last chance” series that takes place prior to their first full season on the PGA Tour Challenger Series.
Points structures
In September, the Boards approved the PGA Tour Championship Series points distribution model, which rewards winning and top finishes and reinforces the importance of making the cut. The Boards voted to approve the implementation of the same points distribution used on the PGA Tour Championship Series across all events on the PGA Tour Challenger Series, Korn Ferry Tour and “last chance” series. Each points structure is outlined below.
- PGA Tour Challenger Series:
- Points will be distributed to PGA Tour Challenger Series members participating in PGA Tour Challenger Series events and major championships based on finish position in the event. Points for finish positions by non-members will not be redistributed.
- Non-members who win PGA Tour Challenger Series events will receive promotion to the PGA Tour Challenger Series. Points would not be awarded for that win, but those players would be eligible to earn points moving forward.
- If a player wins twice on the PGA Tour Challenger Series in the same season to earn promotion to the PGA Tour Championship Series, he will remain on the PGA Tour Challenger Series points list for the remainder of the season but only earn points on the PGA Tour Championship Series from that point forward.
- Korn Ferry Tour:
- Points will be awarded by finish position for all events on the Korn Ferry Tour to members and non-member professionals. Amateurs will not be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour points, and those points will not be redistributed.
- Korn Ferry Tour members will not be awarded points for finishes in major championships.
- “Last chance” series:
- As previously announced, a “last chance” series will feature a minimum of four events, with the top three finishers on the points list earning promotion to the PGA Tour Championship Series.
- All players will begin with zero points. No points will be carried over from the PGA Tour Championship Series, PGA Tour Challenger Series or the Korn Ferry Tour.
|Points distribution
|1st
|300
|14th
|81
|27th
|68
|40th
|55
|53rd
|42
|2nd
|200
|15th
|80
|28th
|67
|41st
|54
|54th
|41
|3rd
|150
|16th
|79
|29th
|66
|42nd
|53
|55th
|40
|4th
|130
|17th
|78
|30th
|65
|43rd
|52
|56th
|39
|5th
|125
|18th
|77
|31st
|64
|44th
|51
|57th
|38
|6th
|120
|19th
|76
|32nd
|63
|45th
|50
|58th
|37
|7th
|115
|20th
|75
|33rd
|62
|46th
|49
|59th
|36
|8th
|110
|21st
|74
|34th
|61
|47th
|48
|60th
|35
|9th
|105
|22nd
|73
|35th
|60
|48th
|47
|61st
|34
|10th
|100
|23rd
|72
|36th
|59
|49th
|46
|62nd
|33
|11th
|84
|24th
|71
|37th
|58
|50th
|45
|63rd
|32
|12th
|83
|25th
|70
|38th
|57
|51st
|44
|64th
|31
|13th
|82
|26th
|69
|39th
|56
|52nd
|43
|65th
|30
Membership matters
With the PGA Tour composed of two series – the PGA Tour Championship Series and PGA Tour Challenger Series – members of each series will receive benefits commensurate with those provided to the membership in the current model. Full player compensation will be approved at the Feb. 22 Board Meeting.
Players will obtain voting membership by competing in 15 events within their series, with players on both the PGA Tour Championship Series and PGA Tour Challenger Series eligible for the PGA Tour Cuts Plan. Additionally, health subsidy benefits and other benefits will be provided to members on the PGA Tour Championship Series, PGA Tour Challenger Series and Korn Ferry Tour.
Governance updates
The PGA Tour Player Advisory Council (PAC) will be made up of members on both the PGA Tour Championship Series and PGA Tour Challenger Series, with a combination of elected and appointed members. More information, including the composition of the PAC, will be announced at a later date.
Nominees for the PAC Chairman ballot will continue to be selected by the Player Directors and eligible players will include PGA Tour Championship Series members serving on the PAC. PGA Tour Championship Series voting members will be eligible to vote for PGA Tour Championship Series PAC representatives and for PAC Chairman, while PGA Tour Challenger Series members will vote for PGA Tour Challenger Series PAC representatives.