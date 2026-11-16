The Korn Ferry Tour will feature a minimum of 20 events, with a focus on domestic and select international markets, running approximately March to September.

Korn Ferry Tour events will be contested as 72-hole stroke play events with a 36-hole cut to the top 65 (and ties), including amateurs, and a purse of $1 million.

The Korn Ferry Tour will feature fields of 144 players, with the ability to reduce, when necessary, due to constraints such as daylight.

The Korn Ferry Tour will use the same points distribution model as the PGA Tour Championship Series and PGA Tour Challenger Series. The Korn Ferry Tour points list will be used to determine promotion to the PGA Tour Challenger Series (20 cards), but will not be used to determine retention on the Korn Ferry Tour for the following season.

The schedule will also achieve a balance of events before and after the NCAA Championship to provide each new PGA Tour University class the opportunity to ascend to the PGA Tour Challenger Series the following year.

The top 75 available players on the new, unified priority ranking, not otherwise exempt on the PGA Tour Championship Series or PGA Tour Challenger Series prior to the start of the season, will be exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour for that season. The list will also be updated on a weekly basis and used to fill the field on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The next 25 players (and ties) from Final Stage of PGA Tour Q-School, after the top five finishers (who earn PGA Tour Challenger Series access), will be exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour. Players already exempt for the following Korn Ferry Tour season via PGA Tour University will not be included when determining the next 25 finishers from Q-School.