PGA Tour finalizes competitive model with inclusion of developmental system, shifts focus to 2028 implementation
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'A new era begins’: PGA Tour unveils 2028 Tour Championship match-play format
The Future Competition Committee has met its mandate, confirming the final details of the PGA Tour's new competitive structure set to debut in 2028.
Approved by the PGA Tour Boards on Monday, the Future Competition Committee solidified key details for the PGA Tour Challenger Series and a new developmental system that further amplifies meritocracy and opportunity at every level. It completes the Committee’s work on an aggressive timeline of just 18 months after its formation.
The Boards approved the structure of the Korn Ferry Tour, which will continue to serve as the primary pathway to the PGA Tour, along with greater opportunity through PGA Tour University. Final transition-year eligibility, outstanding PGA Tour Challenger Series eligibility items, a consistent points model and several membership matters were also voted on and approved. Click here for full details on what was approved, including additional criteria for filling fields on the PGA Tour Challenger Series and Korn Ferry Tour in 2028.
Additionally, the Boards approved the creation of a new, performance-based priority ranking that will put every player in the developmental system on a single list, rewarding them with playing opportunities as they earn their way up.
“By creating a more connected, merit-based developmental system, there is a clear and open path for emerging talent to pursue their dreams,” PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said.
The November Board vote marked the completion of the Future Competition Committee’s work, capping a whirlwind 18 months that transformed the Tour’s competitive and commercial model. The broader organization’s focus will shift from evaluation and design to refinement, stakeholder engagement and implementation planning.
“I can confidently say the PGA Tour is in the best position it has ever been,” said Future Competition Committee Chairman Tiger Woods. “We set out last year to build the strongest possible version of the PGA Tour, and by listening to our fans, players and partners, we created a competitive model grounded in meritocracy, built to last and that offers the best opportunity for the next generation of players.”
The Future Competition Committee met their timeline and directive. Established in August 2025, the Committee set out to review the Tour’s existing competitive structure and offer an innovative path forward to set the organization up for growth and long-term success. The Boards in June voted to establish the framework for the future competitive model, with additional elements of the model reviewed and finalized through September and November Board meetings.
Finalized details included critical stakes for the PGA Tour Challenger Series. Like the PGA Tour Championship Series, the PGA Tour Challenger Series will have an elevated final event, and the winner will earn PGA Tour Championship Series status regardless of their place on the final points list. The top 90 players on the PGA Tour Challenger Series will qualify for the series finale.
The Korn Ferry Tour will feature a minimum of 20 events, running from approximately March to September, with a focus on domestic and select international markets. The top 20 finishers on the Korn Ferry Tour will earn PGA Tour Challenger Series membership for the following year. The PGA Tour Challenger Series and Korn Ferry Tour will use the same points distribution model as the PGA Tour Championship Series, though each list will remain separate.
PGA Tour University will serve as a key part of Korn Ferry Tour eligibility. Beginning in 2028, Nos. 6-25 in the PGA Tour University Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of the current season (following the NCAA Championship) and the entirety of the following season. Q-School will also continue to serve as a pivotal pathway, it awarding five cards to the PGA Tour Challenger Series, as previously announced, and more substantial benefits on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Under the new system, PGA Tour Americas will play its final season in 2027. Following the 2027 season, the PGA Tour will partner with third-party operators on a network of affiliated events that reach a broader segment of non-member professionals and provide them with year-round playing opportunities. Top performers in affiliated events will earn competitive benefits, and their performance will be recognized through the unified priority ranking.
The 2028 schedule is the final piece of the puzzle yet to be confirmed. The Tour will unveil the full lineup of dates and venues for the 2028 PGA Tour Championship Series, including sites for the 2028 Tour Championship, on Feb. 22 during a live broadcast event at PGA Tour headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, produced by PGA Tour Studios. For more information on which PGA Tour Championship Series events have already been confirmed, click here.