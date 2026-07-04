Holiday fireworks set up star-spangled shootout at John Deere Classic

The 11-under group, meanwhile, includes four-time winner Chris Gotterup, the top-ranked player in the field at No. 14 in the OWGR, and Blades Brown. The latter is a 19-year-old who turned professional out of high school, earned special temporary membership with a pair of top-10 finishes, and will be looking to become the sixth teen to win on TOUR, and the first since Jordan Spieth broke through at the 2013 John Deere.