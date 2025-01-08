37M AGO
Soney Open in Hawaii: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times from Round 1
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2025 PGA TOUR season continues the Opening Drive at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the first Full-Field Event on the calendar, which starts Thursday from historic Waialae Country Club.
Hideki Matsuyama will look to sweep the Hawaii double and earn back-to-back victories, after earning his 11th TOUR title in record-setting fashion at The Sentry.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television coverage
- Thursday-Friday: 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday-Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
|-
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured group: noon-7 p.m.
|Featured group: noon-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-4 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-4 p.m.
|Stream 1
|Featured group/hole: 7-10:30 p.m.
|Featured group/hole: 7-10:30 p.m.
|Featured group/hole: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured group/hole: 4-8 p.m.
- PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Thursday-Friday: 5-10:30 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.
Featured groups
Thursday
- 12:50 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Brian Harman
- 1 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk, Byeong Hun An
Friday
- 12:40 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty
- 12:50 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Sahith Theegala