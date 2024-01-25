The American Express winner Nick Dunlap joins PGA TOUR as member

Dunlap’s decorated amateur career, during which he became the second-youngest player to win on TOUR since World War II behind only Jordan Spieth, was capped off by reaching the No. 1 position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking Wednesday for the first time. He won the 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur and the 2023 U.S. Amateur, joining Tiger Woods as the only players to win both of those events. He represented the United States in 2023 at the Walker Cup and the World Amateur Team Championships. Prior to his win at The American Express, the University of Alabama standout had accumulated 11 points through PGA TOUR University Accelerated, the most points of any player that had not yet earned a TOUR card through the program.