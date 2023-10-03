PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The second tournament of the FedExCup Fall kicks off this week at the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson, in Jackson, Mississippi. Canadian Mackenzie Hughes looks to successfully defend his title, with Ryder Cup star Ludvig Åberg looking to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR in his rookie season.

    Here is everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m; Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFriday
    Stream 1Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Featured Group: 4-7 p.m.Featured Group: 6-9 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED GROUPS

    Thursday, Oct. 5

    8:44 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Kevin Kisner, K.H. Lee
    8:55 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings
    1:28 p.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Joel Dahmen, Brandt Snedeker
    1:50 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson, Ludvig Åberg

    Friday, Oct. 6

    8:33 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Joel Dahmen, Brandt Snedeker
    8:55 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson, Ludvig Åberg
    1:39 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Kevin Kisner, K.H. Lee
    1:50 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings

    PGA TOUR
