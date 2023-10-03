How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The second tournament of the FedExCup Fall kicks off this week at the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson, in Jackson, Mississippi. Canadian Mackenzie Hughes looks to successfully defend his title, with Ryder Cup star Ludvig Åberg looking to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR in his rookie season.
Here is everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m; Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Stream 1
|Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 6-9 p.m.
• Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Thursday, Oct. 5
8:44 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Kevin Kisner, K.H. Lee
8:55 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings
1:28 p.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Joel Dahmen, Brandt Snedeker
1:50 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson, Ludvig Åberg
Friday, Oct. 6
8:33 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Joel Dahmen, Brandt Snedeker
8:55 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson, Ludvig Åberg
1:39 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Kevin Kisner, K.H. Lee
1:50 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings