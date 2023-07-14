How to Watch the Barbasol Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Round 3 of the Barbasol Championship takes place Saturday at Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.
This is the second year that the Barbasol Championship is a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour. 48 DP World Tour pros will be teeing it up this week in Kentucky.
Lucas Glover maintains his lead after shooting his tenth straight round in the 60s.
UPDATE: Due to anticipated inclement weather, third round tee times for the Barbasol Championship have been moved earlier. Round three tee times will now be approximately 6:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. ET off split tees in groups of threes with an expected finish time of 2 p.m. ET.
The originally scheduled television times (4 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET) will air taped coverage from earlier in the day
Golf Channel will stream live coverage from approximately 10:45 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET available on pgatour.com and golfchannel.com.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Streaming: 10:45 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET (golfchannel.com, pgatour.com)