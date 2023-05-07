PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18H AGO

How to watch Wells Fargo Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of the Wells Fargo Championship takes place Sunday from Quail Hollow Club. The tournament returns to Charlotte and this time with a new boost as one of this season’s Designated events.

    Wyndham Clark leads Xander Schauffele by two at 16-under after shooting a tournament-low 63. Adam Scott and Tyrell Hatton sit tied for third at 11-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times


    All-time shots from Wells Fargo Championship


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Stream 2Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SUNDAY

    Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:45AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    Stream 2 Marquee Group: 9:00AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    Stream 3 Featured Groups: 9:00AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:30AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    Marquee Group

    9:00AM/ET – Sam Stevens / Rory McIlroy (1st tee)

    Featured Groups

    9:10AM/ET – Sahith Theegala / Chris Kirk (1st tee)

    9:25AM/ET – Matthew Fitzpatrick / Keith Mitchell (1st tee)

    Featured Holes

    4 (par 3), 6 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    Linear Window: 1:00PMET – 6:00PM/ET

    Stream 1: Picks up the 12:25PM/ET – Adam Svensson / Justin Thomas (1st tee)

    Stream 2: Picks up the 12:50PM/ET – Corey Conners / Gary Woodland (1st tee)

    Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 17 (par 3)

    Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 13 (Par 3)


    MUST READS

    Wyndham Clark fueled by attitude change at Wells Fargo Championship


    Tommy Fleetwood explains why he uses a mini driver, plus a fun story from his junior days


    Team Cink's 'cheeky' motivation has them contending at Quail Hollow


    Justin Thomas adopts AimPoint system


    You could be Max Homa