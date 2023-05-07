How to watch Wells Fargo Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 of the Wells Fargo Championship takes place Sunday from Quail Hollow Club. The tournament returns to Charlotte and this time with a new boost as one of this season’s Designated events.
Wyndham Clark leads Xander Schauffele by two at 16-under after shooting a tournament-low 63. Adam Scott and Tyrell Hatton sit tied for third at 11-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
All-time shots from Wells Fargo Championship
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SUNDAY
Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:45AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Stream 2 Marquee Group: 9:00AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Stream 3 Featured Groups: 9:00AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:30AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Marquee Group
9:00AM/ET – Sam Stevens / Rory McIlroy (1st tee)
Featured Groups
9:10AM/ET – Sahith Theegala / Chris Kirk (1st tee)
9:25AM/ET – Matthew Fitzpatrick / Keith Mitchell (1st tee)
Featured Holes
4 (par 3), 6 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
Linear Window: 1:00PMET – 6:00PM/ET
Stream 1: Picks up the 12:25PM/ET – Adam Svensson / Justin Thomas (1st tee)
Stream 2: Picks up the 12:50PM/ET – Corey Conners / Gary Woodland (1st tee)
Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 17 (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 13 (Par 3)