How to watch Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Mexico Open at Vidanta is back for the second edition with Round 4 set to begin Sunday from Vidanta Vallarta. Masters champion Jon Rahm returns to defend his title from last year. Tony Finau will look to go one better than his T2 finish a year ago.
Tony Finau holds a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm and Akshay Bhatia heading into Sunday. Jon Rahm set the course record on Saturday with a bogey-free 61.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
PGA TOUR and ESPN+ are excited to share that the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta will feature more native-language coverage than ever before.
A feed will be broadcast entirely in Spanish language, from the interviews and features down to the commentary. The feed’s on-air talent includes Spain’s Hugo Costa handling play-by-play duties while Colombia native and Korn Ferry Tour player Marcelo Rozo will serve as lead analyst. Mexico natives John Sutcliffe, an ESPN reporter, and Sara Diaz round out the talent as walker and relief, respectively. Fans can expect a variety of entertainment elements throughout the broadcast, including interviews with Spanish-speaking PGA TOUR pros and tournament officials as well as customized graphics specific to the stream.
The Spanish-language broadcast will also include digital coverage across Latin America, including Mexico, on ESPN and Disney’s Star+ platform. Coverage on linear TV is also available on Golf Channel Latin America.
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
11:08 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Stephan Jaeger, Aaron Baddeley
Featured Group
11:30 a.m. – Raul Pereda, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall
Stream 4 Featured Group en español
Raul Pereda, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall
Cameron Champ, Kevin Roy, Michael Kim