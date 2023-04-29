PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta is back for the second edition with Round 3 set to begin Saturday from Vidanta Vallarta. Masters champion Jon Rahm returns to defend his title from last year. Tony Finau will look to go one better than his T2 finish a year ago.

    Tony Finau leads by one over Erik van Rooyen and Brandon Wu heading into the weekend

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times



    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR and ESPN+ are excited to share that the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta will feature more native-language coverage than ever before.

    A feed will be broadcast entirely in Spanish language, from the interviews and features down to the commentary. The feed’s on-air talent includes Spain’s Hugo Costa handling play-by-play duties while Colombia native and Korn Ferry Tour player Marcelo Rozo will serve as lead analyst. Mexico natives John Sutcliffe, an ESPN reporter, and Sara Diaz round out the talent as walker and relief, respectively. Fans can expect a variety of entertainment elements throughout the broadcast, including interviews with Spanish-speaking PGA TOUR pros and tournament officials as well as customized graphics specific to the stream.

    The Spanish-language broadcast will also include digital coverage across Latin America, including Mexico, on ESPN and Disney’s Star+ platform. Coverage on linear TV is also available on Golf Channel Latin America.

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SATURDAY

    Marquee Group

    10:49 a.m. ET – Geoff Ogilvy, Francesco Molinari, Charley Hoffman

    Featured Group

    11 a.m. ET – Andrew Novak, James Hahn, Nico Echavarria

    11:33 a.m. ET – Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo, Austin Cook

    12:06 p.m. ET - Jon Rahm, Michael Kim, Taylor Pendrith

    Stream 4 Featured Group en español – 12:06 p.m. ET - Jon Rahm, Michael Kim, Taylor Pendrith

