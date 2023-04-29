How to watch Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

A feed will be broadcast entirely in Spanish language, from the interviews and features down to the commentary. The feed’s on-air talent includes Spain’s Hugo Costa handling play-by-play duties while Colombia native and Korn Ferry Tour player Marcelo Rozo will serve as lead analyst. Mexico natives John Sutcliffe, an ESPN reporter, and Sara Diaz round out the talent as walker and relief, respectively. Fans can expect a variety of entertainment elements throughout the broadcast, including interviews with Spanish-speaking PGA TOUR pros and tournament officials as well as customized graphics specific to the stream.