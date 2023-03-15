Sam Burns, Justin Thomas both enter Valspar ‘close’ and searching

It was on that same hole in 2018 that a less experienced Burns made triple-bogey in the final round at Valspar, costing him a TOUR card in the process as he slid from T3 to T12. Young golfers are a resilient bunch. You live, you learn, hopefully get better. Burns ranked 15th in the world (he got as low as ninth a year ago) just hit it off with the Copperhead, one more demanding exam in the Florida Swing. Why do the two mesh so well together? For one, it allows him to be creative in choosing ways to attack it. He has a game plan that works, coming into the week having shot eight consecutive rounds in the 60s at Copperhead.