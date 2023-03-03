How to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Scottie Scheffler returns to Bay Hill looking to successfully defend his title from last year. Other past winners in the field include Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Jason Day. Three-time winner on TOUR this season and world No. 1 Jon Rahm will look to win in back-to-back starts while world No. 8 Max Homa will try to join the Spaniard with three wins this season.