First Tee announces inaugural winners of Distinguished Alumni Awards, presented by Sompo
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John Louie of First Tee — Monterey County and Dr. Amber Hardeman Milson of First Tee — Greater Dallas received First Tee’s inaugural Distinguished Alumni Awards, presented by Sompo. (Courtesy First Tee)
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. – First Tee has named John Louie and Dr. Amber Hardeman Milson as the inaugural winners of the Distinguished Alumni Awards, presented by Sompo, a new trustee of First Tee. The awards recognize First Tee alumni who have translated the character, leadership and life skills developed through the program in their careers, communities and continued service to others.
The honorees were recognized at the 2026 First Tee Network Summit, a biennial gathering of more than 800 chapter leaders, alumni and partners from across the First Tee network.
Louie, an alumnus of First Tee – Monterey County, received the inaugural Community Impact Award for the meaningful role he has played in advancing the chapter and the young people it serves. Returning in 2018 as a member of the board of directors, he helped expand support for First Tee by introducing more than 100 colleagues and new donors to the organization, supporting fundraising initiatives and advancing opportunities for participants through the chapter’s scholarship and mentoring programs. His leadership and continued involvement demonstrate how alumni can help shape stronger communities and open doors for future generations.
Dr. Hardeman Milson, an alumna of First Tee – Greater Dallas, received the inaugural Professional Achievement Award. Through a career spanning medicine, public health and community service, she has distinguished herself through professional excellence and a strong sense of purpose. Her efforts to expand access to healthcare for underserved communities, coupled with her continued support of youth development, have improved lives and created opportunities for others, exemplifying the values the award was established to recognize.
Presented annually, the Distinguished Alumni Awards celebrate the lasting impact of the First Tee experience and the many ways alumni contribute to their professions, communities and future generations. As presenting sponsor of the awards, Sompo will provide a $10,000 gift to each winner’s home chapter in their honor.
Dr. Amber Hardeman Milson and John Louie discuss their First Tee experience at First Tee's 2026 Network Summit. (Courtesy First Tee)
“When Sompo partnered with First Tee earlier this year, we were drawn to its focus on helping young people reach their full potential," said Sompo CEO Jim Shea. "John Louie and Dr. Amber Hardeman Milson are powerful examples of the kinds of outcomes that first inspired our support of the organization. Their achievements reflect what can happen when investment, encouragement and opportunity come together, and we are honored to celebrate them through our support of the Distinguished Alumni Awards.”
As a new Trustee of First Tee, Sompo also supports chapter programming in communities where the company operates and the First Tee College Scholarship Program, helping create opportunities for young people on and off the course.
“First Tee alumni are proof of what young people can become when they are given the tools to build character and confidence,” said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. “We are proud of the leaders John Louie and Dr. Amber Hardeman Milson have become. We are grateful to Sompo for helping us celebrate them and for its commitment to First Tee as a new Trustee.”
The Distinguished Alumni Awards are the latest addition to the First Tee Alumni Network, which connects former participants through networking, career support and professional development opportunities. Since launching in 2020, the network has helped alumni remain engaged with First Tee and one another.