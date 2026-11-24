Louie, an alumnus of First Tee – Monterey County, received the inaugural Community Impact Award for the meaningful role he has played in advancing the chapter and the young people it serves. Returning in 2018 as a member of the board of directors, he helped expand support for First Tee by introducing more than 100 colleagues and new donors to the organization, supporting fundraising initiatives and advancing opportunities for participants through the chapter’s scholarship and mentoring programs. His leadership and continued involvement demonstrate how alumni can help shape stronger communities and open doors for future generations.