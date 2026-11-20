About the wish: The culmination of the PGA Tour season at The RSM Classic sets the stage for the 40th and final PGA Tour Charities wish. The tournament has long supported Special Olympics of Coastal Georgia, including 12 special athletes who'll participate in the Gorman Charity Putting Challenge during tournament week. Unlike other regional Special Olympics chapters, Coastal Georgia's funding does not come from local government, so every donation is significant to their mission. One of the highlights for the athletes is traveling to participate in organized competitions across the state and country. Thanks to this wish, over 45 athletes will have the ability to travel to participate in the Georgia State Indoor Winter Games.