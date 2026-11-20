PGA Tour Charities completes '40 Wishes' campaign at The RSM Classic
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As part of its “40 Wishes” campaign, PGA Tour Charities is highlighting nonprofits that share its commitment to strengthening communities and creating meaningful, positive change. One is Wish of a Lifetime® from AARP, which made a dream come true for Clarence, a 72-year-old Wyoming veteran, community leader and lifelong volunteer, by giving him the opportunity to play TPC Sawgrass. (Courtesy Wish of a Lifetime® from AARP)
PGA Tour Charities was established in 1986 to serve as the charitable arm of the PGA Tour. While a lot has changed over the past 40 years, the Tour’s commitment to giving back remains steadfast. To celebrate this anniversary, PGA Tour Charities launched the "40 Wishes" campaign to highlight nonprofits who share in our commitment to foster communities and create meaningful, positive change. The campaign celebrates the organization’s rich history of philanthropic efforts driven by golf, while ensuring these efforts are highlighted through the next evolution of the PGA Tour.
Since its inception, the PGA Tour and its events, volunteers, partners and communities have generated more than $4.4 billion for 3,000-plus charities. To accompany the league’s new competitive model and reimagined philanthropic strategy, the Tour is evolving its 501(c)(3) charitable arm, PGA Tour Charities, into a dedicated platform for direct community investment that gives players, partners, events and fans a clear and meaningful way to engage and connect to the Tour’s impact.
Read on for highlights from the Tour's "40 Wishes" campaign that concludes this week at The RSM Classic, providing the perfect backdrop for the 40th and final PGA Tour Charities wish.
Billy Hurley III Foundation
About the wish: Blane D., a service member with nearly 15 years of military service and a recent combat deployment, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Combat "C" for valor. As part of the PGA Tour's "40 wishes" campaign, the Tour sponsored a foursome at the Billy Hurley III Foundation's The Brave Golf Tournament, giving Blane and his father the opportunity to participate.
Blane (second from left) and his father (far left) with Billy Hurley III at the Billy Hurley III Foundation Brave Golf Tournament. (Courtesy Billy Hurley III Foundation)
About the nonprofit: Founded by Billy Hurley III in 2016, the Billy Hurley III Foundation, located in Annapolis, Maryland, supports military families through programs and events like The Brave Golf Tournament. Held annually at the U.S. Naval Academy Golf Club, the tournament brings together active-duty service members, PGA Tour professionals, sponsors and supporters to honor military service while raising funds for military families nationwide.
Wish of a Lifetime® from AARP
About the wish: The PGA Tour partnered with Wish of a Lifetime® from AARP to honor Clarence, a 72-year-old veteran, community leader and lifelong volunteer from Wyoming, by fulfilling his dream of playing TPC Sawgrass. Recognized for decades of service to veterans, older adults and his local community, Clarence and his wife, Stella, have dedicated thousands of hours to helping others.
As part of the experience, Clarence toured PGA Tour facilities, connected with PGA Tour staff and volunteers and played The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass alongside PGA Tour player David Lingmerth. The experience celebrated not only his love of golf, but also a lifetime of selfless service and community impact.
Clarence and Stella enjoy a tour of TPC Sawgrass with Kevin Copeland, tournament chairman of The Players Championship. (Courtesy Wish of a Lifetime® from AARP)
About the nonprofit: Based in Denver, Colorado, Wish of a Lifetime® from AARP works to spark hope and joy in the hearts of older adults by fulfilling their dreams through personalized experiences that promote healthy and purposeful aging. These stories are shared to inspire those of all ages.
Give Kids The World Village
About the wish: The PGA Tour supported Give Kids The World Village in its mission to bring joy to children with critical illnesses and their families. Since both Give Kids The World Village and PGA Tour Charities are celebrating their 40th anniversaries, the PGA Tour provided a contribution to help commemorate this milestone.
The Schweigert family enjoys a memorable experience at Give Kids The World Village. (Courtesy Give Kids The World Village)
About the nonprofit: Give Kids the World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides weeklong, cost-free wish vacations to children with critical illnesses and their families from around the world who want to visit Central Florida. Since 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 205,000 families from all 50 states and 78 countries.
A stay at the Village is much more than a vacation. During one incredible week, wish families laugh, play and create priceless memories together away from hospital visits and medical procedures. It's a magical week of "YES" where wish kids can experience the simple joys of childhood, and where families can recapture some of the precious moments that may have been missed due to illness.
Man Cave Health
About the wish: The PGA Tour is proud to support the efforts of Man Cave Health to provide free prostate cancer screenings to men in underserved communities through its mobile Van Caves and Man Cave spaces inside partner hospitals. Their efforts are aligned with the Tour's well-being pillar and address the importance of prostate cancer screening, even for those who typically would not have access to these services.
The Man Cave Health team poses at their tent during a screening event. (Courtesy Man Cave Health)
About the nonprofit: Founded by prostate cancer survivor Tom Milana Jr., New York-based Man Cave Health was built on the belief that meeting men where they are is the key to saving lives. Through free PSA screenings, community outreach events, mobile Van Cave screening units and partnerships with leading health systems, Man Cave Health brings life-saving prostate cancer testing directly into communities across the country, at no cost to the men it serves. Their mission is simple: Test men, save lives.
Special Olympics of Coastal Georgia
About the wish: The culmination of the PGA Tour season at The RSM Classic sets the stage for the 40th and final PGA Tour Charities wish. The tournament has long supported Special Olympics of Coastal Georgia, including 12 special athletes who'll participate in the Gorman Charity Putting Challenge during tournament week. Unlike other regional Special Olympics chapters, Coastal Georgia's funding does not come from local government, so every donation is significant to their mission. One of the highlights for the athletes is traveling to participate in organized competitions across the state and country. Thanks to this wish, over 45 athletes will have the ability to travel to participate in the Georgia State Indoor Winter Games.
A Special Olympics participant joins tournament host Davis Love III for the Gorman Charity Putting Challenge. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA Tour)
About the nonprofit: Special Olympics is a global sports movement of people creating a new world of inclusion and community, where every single person is accepted and welcomed regardless of ability or disability. We are helping to make the world a better, healthier and more joyful place, one athlete, one volunteer, one family member at a time.