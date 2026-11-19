6H AGO

PGA Tour Charities completes '40 Wishes' campaign at The RSM Classic

1 Min Read Impact

As part of its “40 Wishes” campaign, PGA Tour Charities is highlighting nonprofits that share its commitment to strengthening communities and creating meaningful, positive change. One is Wish of a Lifetime® from AARP, which made a dream come true for Clarence, a 72-year-old Wyoming veteran, community leader and lifelong volunteer, by giving him the opportunity to play TPC Sawgrass. (Courtesy Wish of a Lifetime® from AARP)