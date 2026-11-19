First Tee honors 2026 Lifetime Achievement, Founders Award recipients
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Lifetime Achievement Award winner Fred Tattersall announces his commitment to support of the First Tee National Championship through 2040. (Courtesy of First Tee)
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. – First Tee honored three of its most committed supporters with its 2026 Lifetime Achievement and Founders Awards, presented at its Network Summit, a biennial conference for chapter leaders, coaches and board members to celebrate the network's collective impact and align on upcoming priorities.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Fred Tattersall
First Tee’s Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals whose sustained dedication, exceptional contributions and enduring impact have shaped First Tee and inspired future generations.
Fred Tattersall led the charge to establish First Tee – Greater Richmond nearly 30 years ago, one of First Tee’s first chapters, and has remained an avid supporter of the organization. He created and funded the First Tee National Championship in 2021 and has committed to supporting the tournament, which is held at top college courses across the country, through 2040.
Arthur M. Blank Founders Award: Jim Hinckley and Ralph Stokes
First Tee’s Founders Award is a measure of sincere gratitude to individuals whose generosity enables First Tee to impact millions of kids.
- Jim Hinckley: Founder and CEO of Century Golf Partners, Hinckley serves as a First Tee Trustee and presenting sponsor of the 2022 Network Summit in Dallas, whose support extends beyond the national level, with Century-managed courses across the country hosting First Tee programs.
Jim Hinckley receives First Tee's Founders Award from First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. (Courtesy of First Tee)
- Ralph Stokes: As vice president of PGA Tour Superstore, he has been a driving force behind the First Tee Leadership Series and Summit, events where PGA Tour Superstore general managers guide teens through workshops to help identify their leadership strengths and values. Thousands of teens from more than 50 PGA Tour Superstore markets have participated. PGA Tour Superstore has been a First Tee Trustee for 15 years, and Ralph Stokes has played a central role in the relationship.
First Tee’s Brandon Luna presents Ralph Stokes with First Tee’s Founders Award. (Courtesy of First Tee)
“All three of our honorees have shaped First Tee in ways that will be experienced by young people for generations,” said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. “Their generosity, vision and belief in our mission have helped First Tee reach more kids and strengthen the communities we serve. We are deeply grateful for their leadership and for the lasting difference they have made.”