First Tee announces 2026 network award winners to celebrate game changers in youth development
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Andrea Bornino, Jon Proctor, Bobby Powell and Mary Wilson (from left to right) pose with their awards at the 2026 Network Summit, an education and networking event for adults in the First Tee network. (Courtesy of First Tee)
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. - Recipients of the annual First Tee Network Awards, presented in partnership with Golf Digest, were celebrated this week at the 2026 First Tee Network Summit, a biennial conference for chapter leaders, coaches and board members to celebrate the network's collective impact and prepare for upcoming priorities. Golf Digest also announced the renewal of its partnership with First Tee through 2030, supporting the nonprofit’s awards program and bringing visibility to its mission.
“First Tee has so many passionate and committed adults who support our chapters,” First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin said. “Their dedication helps young people build confidence and character through golf. I congratulate each of this year’s honorees, and I am grateful to Golf Digest for its support of our mission.”
“Our renewed partnership with First Tee reflects our belief in the power of golf to change young lives,” Golf Digest General Manager Chris Reynolds said. “From Hartford to Augusta to the Coachella Valley, this year’s recipients are opening doors for kids from all backgrounds. We are honored to recognize their commitment and support their work.”
Coach of the Year: Bobby Powell of First Tee – Connecticut
Originally from Jamaica and raised in Hartford’s north end, Powell began coaching at Goodwin Park Golf Course almost 30 years ago and has introduced generations of kids from diverse backgrounds to golf and its life lessons. He, now 72 and still coaching twice a week, has made an impact so deep that former students now enroll their own children in his classes.
Tim Finchem Leadership Award: Mary Wilson of First Tee – Western New York
Wilson has been a generous champion of First Tee – Western New York for 20 years. She established the chapter’s girls’ golf endowment, ensuring young women across the region have ongoing access to golf programming, coaching and leadership development. As title sponsor of the Mary Wilson Golf Classic, she helped build the chapter’s largest annual fundraising event, which supports programming, coach development, scholarships and equipment.
Teacher of the Year: Andrea Bornino of First Tee – Indiana
A physical education teacher at Klondike Elementary in West Lafayette, Indiana, Bornino has spent 10 years bringing First Tee’s curriculum to nearly 1,000 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. She has extended First Tee’s reach beyond the gym by collaborating with fourth-grade teachers on a STEM unit in which students design and test their own mini golf courses.
George H.W. Bush Volunteer of the Year: Jon Proctor of First Tee – Coachella Valley
Proctor has served on the First Tee – Coachella Valley board for 11 years, most notably by procuring auction items for the chapter’s annual fundraiser. His efforts have generated more than $300,000 in revenue, funding coach salaries, golf equipment, school programs and no-cost programming.
Each of these chapters will receive $25,000 from Golf Digest, with First Tee – Indiana and Klondike Elementary splitting $25,000 equally.
Representatives from First Tee — Greater Detroit, First Tee — Inland Empire and First Tee — Augusta receive the Barbara A. Douglas and Dr. William J. Powell Community Awards, presented by Golf Digest. (Courtesy of First Tee)
Barbara A. Douglas and Dr. William J. Powell Community Awards
Golf Digest will make additional contributions totaling $75,000 to three chapters recognized for removing barriers to access in their communities:
- First Tee – Augusta ($35,000) operates under the philosophy “From Access to Belonging to Leadership.” Its signature strategy is a partnership that transports approximately 600 students annually from local Title I schools to its facility for no-cost golf and life skills programming.
- First Tee – Inland Empire ($25,000) delivers free, coach-led programming directly at school sites across three school districts, serving Title I schools, English language learners, foster youth and students without stable housing.
- First Tee – Greater Detroit ($15,000) keeps its flagship program fees at $75 and offers military discounts, financial aid and scholarships so that no child is turned away for inability to pay. Through its partnership with Detroit Public Schools Community District, it delivers First Tee curriculum during the school day.