First Tee Network Summit brings more than 800 leaders together, nears 30 years of impact
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First Tee chapter leaders attend the 2024 Network Summit, the nonprofit’s flagship adult education event. The First Tee’s 2026 Network Summit at the Omni Amelia Island Resort brings together more than 800 leaders from First Tee chapters across the country, alongside coaches, alumni, teens and partners. (Courtesy First Tee)
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. - First Tee is convening its full network this week at the 2026 Network Summit at the Omni Amelia Island Resort. The biennial gathering brings together more than 800 leaders from First Tee chapters across the country, alongside coaches, alumni, teens and partners, as the organization prepares to mark its 30th anniversary in 2027.
"Young people are better today because of the work First Tee does and the incredible leaders, volunteers and coaches who work tirelessly at chapters across the U.S. and in select international communities to bring it to life," said Board Chairman Jay Monahan. "As First Tee approaches its 30th year and prepares to share new research on the outcomes of its programs, I could not be prouder of where the organization stands today, and I am grateful to the many individuals, organizations and stakeholders that support the work at the national and local levels."
First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin will take the main stage Tuesday to highlight network trends and upcoming initiatives, including:
- Network health: Across the past three years, First Tee chapters have seen positive trends in the number of participants reached, including a continued emphasis on reaching teens and underserved communities. The network over the last several years adopted a refreshed curriculum and integrated technology (First Tee App) and gamification into the experience.
- Coach development: First Tee will strengthen its investments in coach development over the next several years to help retain coaches and ensure they are equipped to deliver First Tee programs. The new model shifts to more training locations nationwide, expands on-demand online education, introduces specialization tracks and provides grants to chapters that train and retain their coaches.
- Access: As the popularity of golf continues to rise, First Tee chapters are responding by creating community-focused facilities where kids always have a place to play. Nearly one-third of chapters now own or operate a golf course, and 45 are in capital campaigns to build or expand facilities.
- New academic research: Following the refreshment of First Tee curriculum and enhancements over the last five years, University of Virginia’s Youth-Nex research team was retained to lead a multi-year independent academic evaluation of First Tee’s program. These outcomes will be released in January 2027.
More than 800 First Tee stakeholders attended the organization's biennial Network Summit in 2024. (Courtesy First Tee/Tavits Photography)
"Each generation of young people faces new opportunities and challenges, and it is imperative that we evolve to support them along the way," Greg McLaughlin, CEO of First Tee, said. "Our network is as committed as we were 30 years ago to have a positive impact on the young people, their families and communities. I am deeply proud of the work and grateful to all of the people that financially support First Tee and allow this work to continue.”
The 2026 Network Summit features expert keynotes on mental wellness, artificial intelligence and the power of coaches, as well as 32 education sessions and peer-to-peer learning. Concurrent events include the Innovators Forum for 36 teens, a 20-person gathering of First Tee’s national Alumni Council and a Partner Summit for companies who are supporting and activating within First Tee's mission.
First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin will take the main stage Tuesday at the 2026 First Tee Network Summit to highlight network trends and upcoming initiatives. (Courtesy First Tee/Tavits Photography)
The network will recognize its Coach, Teacher, Volunteer and Leader of the Year, as well as First Tee’s inaugural Distinguished Alumni Awards. The week will conclude with a celebration dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 18, where it will bestow its Founders and Lifetime Achievement awards.
The Summit is made possible by corporate partners, including Johnson & Johnson, Next Round Golf, Rockefeller Global Family Office, Golf Digest, Sompo Insurance, Gallagher, CapTech, SAGA Foundation, John Deere, FootJoy, GolfGen, PwC, CDW, Nature Valley, AWS, PGA TOUR Superstore, Jones Sports Company, Xact Xpressions and XtraPoint.