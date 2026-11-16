First Tee Network Summit brings more than 800 leaders together, nears 30 years of impact

"Young people are better today because of the work First Tee does and the incredible leaders, volunteers and coaches who work tirelessly at chapters across the U.S. and in select international communities to bring it to life," said Board Chairman Jay Monahan. "As First Tee approaches its 30th year and prepares to share new research on the outcomes of its programs, I could not be prouder of where the organization stands today, and I am grateful to the many individuals, organizations and stakeholders that support the work at the national and local levels."