Horses for Courses: Ben James has game to capitalize at windy, rainy Sea Island
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Running with Rick: Three players poised for success at The RSM Classic
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What's that coming down the track? A bunch of golfers teeing it up at Sea Island Golf Club, who represent the red and black. That’s right, we are officially in SEC country, specifically Georgia Bulldogs territory. The PGA Tour is back for The RSM Classic at one of my personal favorite stops on the schedule.
The RSM features a $7.4 million purse and 500 FedExCup points for the winner, giving golfers one final opportunity to solidify their status for the 2027 season.
It's important to note that golfers will play the first two rounds on both the Seaside and Plantation courses before playing the final two rounds exclusively on the Seaside Course.
Course breakdown: What's changed at Sea Island?
This year's tournament should play a little differently after Sea Island Resort completed a multimillion-dollar restoration of the Seaside Course, led by Davis Love III and Scott Sherman.
The restoration began in the summer of 2025, with the course reopening in mid-October 2026.
So, what changed?
The course replaced its tees, fairways and rough with salt-tolerant seashore paspalum, installed new TifEagle Bermuda greens, upgraded its irrigation system and rebuilt bunkers with new sand and drainage.
The changes also added roughly 150 yards to tournament play.
The 10th green was moved back approximately 20 yards, with repositioned bunkers and new dunes. The 15th green was rebuilt closer to the water, with new back tees and a split cart path.
With these changes, we should expect Sea Island to play a little differently than it has in previous years. However, I don't think the renovations will have nearly as much of an impact on scoring as the weather.
Weather forecast: Wind could be the biggest factor
The forecast looks brutal.
Thursday and Friday feature a 70% chance of rain, with sustained winds between 14 and 18 mph and gusts reaching 30 mph.
Saturday could be even worse. Sustained winds are expected to increase to 20 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching 40 mph and a 60% chance of rain.
Sunday looks like the best scoring opportunity. There is still some rain expected in the morning, but winds should settle down to 10 to 15 mph.
Whenever sustained winds reach 15 to 25 mph, I start looking closely at which golfers have historically performed well in those conditions.
There are two factors I really like when handicapping a tournament like this: apex height and Strokes Gained: Windy Conditions.
Apex is particularly important because golfers who hit a lower ball flight generally have an easier time controlling their shots in the wind. The less time the ball spends exposed to strong winds, the less opportunity there is for it to get knocked off course.
Of course, we also want golfers who have actually proven they can perform when the conditions get difficult.
Strokes Gained: Windy Conditions
- 1. Blades Brown
- 2. Ben Kohles
- 3. Zac Blair
- 4. Davis Thompson
- 5. Alex Smalley
- 6. J.T. Poston
There are a couple of names that really stand out.
Blades Brown (+2200) has been playing some fantastic golf, coming off a victory and following it with another strong performance. He's also a Sea Island resident, which certainly doesn't hurt when you're preparing for potentially difficult conditions.
Then there's Davis Thompson (+6000), who hasn't exactly been playing his best golf lately. However, he's finished inside the top 20 in each of his last four coastal events.
That type of history matters when we're looking at a tournament where wind could dictate how the leaderboard shakes out.
Key stats: What does it take to win at Sea Island?
How am I attacking this golf course, and which skill sets am I weighing the most?
At the beginning of the week, I put a heavy emphasis on putting. Strokes Gained: Putting, Bermuda putting and approach putting were three metrics that immediately stood out.
But you can't isolate putting and expect to build a reliable model.
Approach play has historically been one of the strongest correlating metrics to success at Sea Island. While my eye test tells me putting is incredibly important, I think a model built around a 70/30 split between approach and putting gives us a really good baseline.
My model: Strokes Gained: Approach (70%) and Putting (30%)
- 1. Ben James
- 2. Trace Crowe
- 3. Zac Blair
- 4. Greyson Sigg
- 5. Blades Brown
It's no surprise to see a few familiar names show up here, especially Zac Blair (+8400) and Brown, who also rank among the better golfers in windy conditions.
Ben James, to win (+1900, DraftKings)
Can golf betting really be as simple as backing the tournament favorite, who also happens to be turning into an absolute model darling, and cashing an outright ticket?
Sometimes. Other times, you look like an absolute fool.
What's interesting about Ben James is that he's doing just about everything at an elite level.
He's insanely accurate off the tee, hitting 78% of fairways, and his approach play has been outstanding. He's also hitting 73.5% of greens in regulation.
If you can question one area of his game, it's his putting.
He's not an amazing putter, but he's certainly not a bad one. In fact, he's been slightly above average and has gained strokes putting in nine of his last 10 events.
That's a pretty dangerous combination for a golfer who is already one of the best ball-strikers in the field.
James has also been knocking on the door for quite some time.
He contended at the Corales Puntacana Championship, the Wyndham Championship, the Biltmore Championship Asheville and the Bank of Utah Championship. Most recently, he fell just short in a playoff at the World Wide Technology Championship.
Ben James's 250-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
What's interesting about several of those events is that they feature coastal golf or conditions where wind can become a factor.
James has the game to handle just about anything Sea Island throws at him. He's an approach monster, hits a ton of fairways and is finally getting some cooperation from his putter.
I have him priced closer to +1600, which is also where you'll find him at several sportsbooks.
Getting +1900 at DraftKings is a much better deal than forcing yourself to find someone farther down the board simply because you want a bigger number.
Sometimes the best bet is the guy who's playing the best golf.
Denny McCarthy, Top 40 (-105, DraftKings)
The beginning of the fall was pretty brutal for Denny McCarthy (+5600).
He missed three of four cuts and was absolutely bleeding strokes on approach. For a golfer who relies so heavily on his short game, that was a pretty concerning trend.
However, things finally appear to be turning around.
McCarthy has finished inside the top 40 in four consecutive events and has gained strokes on approach in back-to-back starts.
He also absolutely blitzed the field with his irons at the World Wide Technology Championship, which is exactly what I want to see heading into Sea Island.
Denny McCarthy hits tee shot to 18 inches, sets up birdie on No. 11 at World Wide Technology
What's funny about McCarthy is how well this course should fit his game, especially if his putter gets going.
Historically, he's been one of the best putters on the PGA Tour. Yet, he's actually lost strokes putting in each of his last two tournaments.
Whether that turns around immediately or takes a little more time is anyone's guess.
But if he's already producing strong approach numbers and we know what he's capable of doing on the greens, there's a pretty clear path to another solid finish.
I don't necessarily need McCarthy to contend for the outright victory. At -105, I just need him to continue what he's been doing over his last four starts. Given his improved irons and history as an elite putter, I think there's enough here to justify backing him for a top-40 finish.
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