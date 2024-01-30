Horses for Courses: Former champ and Pebble Beach stalwart Jordan Spieth angling for more success

Max Homa (+1800): Playing collegiate golf up the coast at Cal Berkeley, the Californian makes his seventh start at the event. Appearing for the first time since 2021, he will look to add to his current streak of T7-T14-T10.

Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300): I don’t believe the set-up for a pro-am will rival a U.S. Open, but the Englishman ran T6 here in 2022 and was T12 at the U.S. Open in 2019.

Beau Hossler (+5000): Recently, the Long Beach native has figured it out on the 17 Mile Drive. Playing for the eighth consecutive event, he ran T3 in 2022 and bagged T11 last year. The only caveat here is his Pebble Beach scores aren’t elite over those two editions. Caution.

Nick Taylor (+9000): The 2020 champion is on a run of five straight and seven of nine career starts, including T20-T14 the last two seasons.

Maverick McNealy (+17500): Pebble Beach was his home course growing up. The Stanford star went close (solo second) in the Spyglass/Pebble-only edition in 2021 after cashing T5 in 2020.