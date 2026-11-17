Expert Picks: See who experts trust at The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Running with Rick: Three players poised for success at The RSM Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
The PGA Tour Fantasy Game concluded for the season at the Tour Championship and is set to return for the start of 2027. For the eight FedExCup Fall events, fans of PGA Tour betting can now see tips and picks for different markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner as well as other matchups they like the look of.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at The RSM Classic in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Best bets
WILL GRAY (Senior manager, Tour and Golfbet editorial, distribution)
Winner
- Blades Brown (+2500, DraftKings): I went with him for a back-to-back last week and he barely came up short. All the same positives still apply this week, and I think he’s got a real chance to close out the season with his second win.
Props
- Henrik Norlander, Top Swede (+325, DraftKings): Norlander lost a playoff here in 2016 and has four top 25s in 10 appearances at Sea Island, including each of the last two years.
- Billy Horschel, Top 20 Finish (+355, DraftKings): At No. 101 in the FedExCup, Horschel has plenty to play for. He’ll tee it up this week not far from his home on a course where he once lost in a playoff (that also included Norlander).
Billy Horschel's 202-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Austin
ROB BOLTON (Fantasy Insider)
Winner
- Blades Brown (+2500, DraftKings): Anytime the No. 1 in my Power Rankings slots tied for the fifth-shortest odds, and not the shortest, there’s no doubt that he’s the proper endorsement among the outrights. And he’s as indefatigable as he is impressive.
Props
- Michael Brennan, Doug Ghim and Austin Smotherman, Top-20 parlay (+1050, DraftKings): This is one of the options among the preset parlays this week. All three are in my Power Rankings that go 15 deep, so it's just a matter of selecting the biggest bang for the buck. Nabbing Ghim on the promise of an upswing after just one pedestrian result is the juice, and his course success is best among the bunch.
- Ben Silverman, Top Canadian (+370, DraftKings): When he gained entry into and then withdrew early from the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, it meant that he had accepted going all-in at this week’s season finale. At 118th in the FedExCup Fall standings, he needs something special to crack the top 100. His tee-to-green strength plays way up, and he arrives having connected 17 consecutive red numbers. He's also 3-for-3 in his career at Sea Island.
MIKE GLASSCOTT (Golfbet contributor)
Winner
- Ben James (+2050, DraftKings), Ben Kohles (+4300, DraftKings), Ben Silverman (+13000, Draftkings): All three of these players meet the criteria of the last five winners at The RSM Classic. With a victory, they would earn their first Tour victory. James and Silverman took the week off. Kohles finished second alone on Monday at the Austin Championship. Kohles owns five professional victories, while Silverman has two. I would argue James is the most talented.
Props
- J.T. Poston, Top 5 (+580, DraftKings): The 2026 Memorial winner added a T5 at the Biltmore Asheville Championship. He posted T7 or better results in his previous two visits and is playing with house money at home.
- Jordan Smith, Group C Winner (+315, DraftKings): Brooks Koepka, Brian Harman and Harris English may steal the headlines, but Smith's play has been red-hot in recent weeks. He's not going to be distracted by home crowds or questions about his future.
Jordan L Smith drains 10-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winner
- Ben James (+2100, DraftKings): This is a good week to pick a player who has been knocking at the door this fall. No one better comes to mind than the rising star who has four top 5s since August.
Props
- Mackenzie Hughes, Top 20 including ties (+250, FanDuel): For a player who has won here before, with three recent top 5s, this is a high number. The reason is that he has missed the cut in three of his last five starts this fall. I’ll look at those other two starts (T4, T25) and see the value.
- Andrew Novak (+110, FanDuel) over J.T. Poston, 72-hole matchup: There are plenty of reasons why Poston is the heavy favorite. However, with all the attention he is getting this week, this feels like a classic letdown. Give me the winner from three weeks ago at plus money.
JAKE LAZARUS (Digital content associate)
Winner
- Brian Harman (+2700, DraftKings): The St. Simons Island native put together three solid rounds last week in Austin, but a third-round 76 knocked him out of contention. The 2023 Open champion has the form, and he knows this course, having played the event 14 times, including a runner-up finish in 2022. Combine that with his current form, and I’m confident in picking the Georgia Bulldog.
Props
- Erik van Rooyen, Top 20 (+365, DraftKings): The South African has a pair of top-10 finishes in his last three starts, and we can still get him at +365 in the top-20 market. He’s also No. 125 in the FedExCup Fall standings, so he'll need a big result. I like his top-five and top-10 markets as well.
- Austin Smotherman, Group D Winner (+365, DraftKings): In four starts this fall, Smotherman has two wins and just a single round over 68 (71, Round 2, Austin Championship). No disrespect to the other four in the group (Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Hall, Ben Kohles and Andrew Novak), Smotherman has been the best player this fall and has the longest odds in the group. I can’t pass up this value.