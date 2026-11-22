There's also something to be said about the freedom that comes with chasing from behind. Koivun doesn't have to protect a lead. He doesn't have to worry about what everybody else is doing. He can go out there, attack the golf course and try to post a number. We've already seen what an aggressive round can do for a golfer like Blades Brown, who broke through two weeks ago for his maiden victory at the World Wide Technology Championship. Koivun has the ball-striking ability to produce something similar, and with Monday's favorable conditions, there's no reason he can't make a serious run at the leaders.