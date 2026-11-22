Draws and Fades: Can Jackson Koivun mount comeback to win The RSM Classic?
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Highlights | Round 3 | The RSM Classic | 2026
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The third round of The RSM Classic was pushed to Sunday after heavy rain left Sea Island Golf Club too saturated for competitive golf on Saturday. After three rounds, Rasmus Højgaard (+290) and Michael Thorbjornsen (+190) share the lead at 13 under, one stroke ahead of Max Greyserman (+600) and two clear of the chasing pack at 11 under.
Weather has been the story of this tournament. Through three rounds, we've seen wind, rain and downright unplayable conditions at times. Fortunately, Mother Nature finally cooperated Sunday. Despite a morning fog delay, golfers completed their rounds by 4:30 p.m. ET, setting us up for one heck of a FedExCup Fall finish Monday.
And wouldn't you know it? Monday's forecast calls for the best conditions these golfers have seen all week. Temperatures should hover around 69 degrees when the leaders tee off at 9:10 a.m. ET, with winds of 5-10 mph, mostly cloudy skies and no rain in the forecast. After battling the elements, golfers should finally have an opportunity to attack this golf course.
While Thorbjornsen and Højgaard hold the lead, it's hard to ignore what Greyserman did in the third round. His irons weren't particularly sharp, but he putted well and was one of the best players in the field from tee to green on his way to a 5-under round. There's certainly some value in backing Greyserman if you're looking for someone near the top of the leaderboard.
However, I wouldn't be surprised if someone sitting at 10 under finds a way to win this golf tournament.
There's a lot of pressure on the golfers at the top, especially with a PGA Tour victory and 2027 status on the line. Thorbjornsen, Højgaard, Greyserman, Haotong Li (+1500) and Marco Penge (+1300) - a group in which the 25-year-old Thorbjornsen is the only Tour winner - are all in positions where nerves could become a factor. While the leaders try to protect their positions, the golfers sitting three shots back have the luxury of attacking without nearly as much pressure.
That's where things get interesting.
Jackson Koivun to win (+1600, FanDuel)
Naturally, you don't need to keep adding outright bets to your card. We've already identified a few live opportunities this week, and there's nothing wrong with letting those go. This is more of a lean than an official bet, but how can you look at Jackson Koivun's statistical profile and not think he has a legitimate chance to win this golf tournament?
There's arguably nobody inside the top 20 hitting the ball better right now. Koivun is gaining 2.17 strokes on approach (data via DataGolf), ranking second in the field behind Penge. The difference is that Koivun has also been getting some positive production from his putter.
Jackson Koivun gets up-and-down from 134 yards for birdie on No. 18 at The RSM
Sometimes I like to poke holes in a golfer's game, identify areas where positive regression might be coming or find something that suggests a player isn't quite as good as his recent results. But sometimes that approach isn't necessary. Sometimes a golfer is simply playing really good golf, and that's exactly what we're seeing from Koivun.
Look at his first round. He gained strokes on approach and with his putter while remaining essentially neutral off the tee and around the green. Nothing spectacular, but no glaring weaknesses.
Then came the second round.
Koivun was dynamite on approach, outperforming nearly the entire field with his irons. His putting numbers remained positive, and he was once again neutral off the tee. The biggest weakness in his profile came around the green, where he lost nearly a stroke. So how did he respond after sitting on that performance for an extra 24 hours?
Pretty darn well.
Jackson Koivun sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at The RSM
Koivun gained nearly 1.5 strokes putting and another 2.4 strokes on approach in the third round. He lost strokes around the green again, but he was once more among the leaders in Strokes Gained: Approach and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. That's three consecutive rounds of excellent iron play, and his putter has been more than good enough to complement it.
Coming into this tournament, I had some concerns about Koivun's swing after watching him at his previous event. Something didn't look quite right. Those concerns are gone. He looks comfortable swinging the golf club again, and the numbers back it up.
So why not back him at +1600?
Not only is Koivun an excellent course fit, but there's also something pretty special about his history at Sea Island Golf Club. How many golfers in this field can say they've won three consecutive SEC individual championships on the Seaside Course?
Koivun can.
He accomplished that feat most recently in April 2026, becoming the first golfer in nearly 60 years to win three straight individual SEC titles. And now he has an opportunity to pick up a Tour victory on the very same golf course. How poetic would that be?
Jackson Koivun drains 10-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at The RSM
There's also something to be said about the freedom that comes with chasing from behind. Koivun doesn't have to protect a lead. He doesn't have to worry about what everybody else is doing. He can go out there, attack the golf course and try to post a number. We've already seen what an aggressive round can do for a golfer like Blades Brown, who broke through two weeks ago for his maiden victory at the World Wide Technology Championship. Koivun has the ball-striking ability to produce something similar, and with Monday's favorable conditions, there's no reason he can't make a serious run at the leaders.
If you've been following along all week, you know we've already taken a few swings at live outrights that haven't panned out. So if you're looking to back Koivun, there's nothing wrong with pairing his outright ticket with a top-five finish for a little insurance. I'm not necessarily saying that's the most efficient way to structure the bet, but I do think there's value in his top-five price. It provides a chance to recover some of your outright exposure if Koivun plays well but falls just short of winning.
At +1600, I'm willing to take a chance on one of the best ball-strikers in the field, especially when he's chasing golfers who could be feeling the pressure of trying to close out a PGA Tour victory.
And if there's one thing we've learned about Koivun, it's that he knows how to win on the Seaside Course.