Draws and Fades: Back ball-strikers as weather wreaks havoc at Sea Island
4 Min Read
Highlights | Round 2 | The RSM Classic | 2026
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Friday was a day of absolute carnage at Sea Island, where three golfers are tied atop the leaderboard at 9 under after Round 2 at The RSM Classic. The weather was downright brutal, with a nasty combination of misty rain and whipping winds making life miserable for the golfers. At times, the gusts were so strong that accurately placing an approach shot on the green seemed nearly impossible.
Carnage might not even be the best way to describe what we witnessed, especially for those unfortunate enough to draw the Seaside Course on Friday. Those golfers were at a massive disadvantage, playing in conditions that felt more like a major championship.
Just how difficult was it? The Seaside Course played an average of 1.96 strokes over par Friday after playing 0.69 strokes under par Thursday. That’s a difference of more than 2.5 strokes in just 24 hours. If you managed to shoot under par on the Seaside Course on Friday, you might as well consider that a victory.
Kevin Roy's near-ace is the Shot of the Day
And that brings us to a leaderboard that might be as unpredictable as the weather itself.
Three players share the lead – Marco Penge, Michael Thorbjornsen and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen – but the leaderboard only tells part of the story. With such a dramatic difference in scoring conditions between the two courses and the various waves, it’s hard to know just how much separation there really is between the players at the top and those chasing them.
The good news? We’re about to find out.
The two-course rotation is officially behind us, along with the potential advantages and disadvantages that came with playing a particular course or wave. Everyone who survived the cut will now spend the final two rounds on the more difficult Seaside Course.
And if you thought Friday was bad, Saturday’s forecast isn’t offering much relief.
With more brutal conditions expected, there’s absolutely no lead that should be considered safe. In fact, everyone who made the cut is within seven strokes of the lead. With weather like this, things can turn on a dime. One bad swing, one poorly timed gust or one big number could completely change the leaderboard.
Buckle up. This weekend at Sea Island could get ugly.
This tournament has quickly turned into a putting contest. Sure, you still need to hit fairways and give yourself opportunities to make birdies, but the golfers who have rolled the rock the best this week are the ones sitting at or near the top of the leaderboard.
The numbers tell the story. Not a single golfer inside the top 17 is losing strokes putting through two rounds. Even more impressive, 10 of those golfers have gained at least two strokes on the greens in either the first round, the second round or both.
With the wind expected to wreak havoc again Saturday, putting could be the difference between making a run at the lead and watching your tournament slip away.
Harry Hall, to win (+2000, FanDuel)
I’m taking a shot on Harry Hall live at +2000 because I have a hard time believing he won’t gain a ton of strokes with his flat stick this weekend.
Hall was relatively neutral with the putter in Round 1 but still shot 3 under on the Seaside Course. He followed that up with a 4-under round on Plantation, gaining another stroke putting.
If we get another day of carnage at Sea Island, I love Hall’s chances to make a move. This golf course demands strong putting, but it doesn’t necessarily reward elite iron play or require you to hit every fairway.
Hall doesn’t have an extensive winning resume on the PGA Tour, but he’s one of the best putters in this field. At a golf course where putting has separated the contenders, I’ll gladly take my chances at +2000.
Harris English, to win (+1800, FanDuel) | Top 10 including ties (+100, FanDuel)
I’m double-dipping here, which isn’t something I typically like doing with two golfers at similar prices, but I had a hard time separating Hall and Harris English.
Their statistical profiles have been nearly identical this week. Neither has been particularly impressive off the tee, both have underperformed with the putter and both have gained enough strokes elsewhere to remain in contention.
Harris English gets up-and-down from 109 yards for birdie on No. 2 at The RSM
The difference is that both are capable of getting scorching hot with the flat stick, much like Haotong Li (+2000) has done through the first two rounds.
What I love about English is his ability to thrive when conditions get tough. Whenever I think about difficult golf courses that demand patience, scrambling and strong putting, English is one of the first guys who come to mind.
With Seaside playing 1.96 strokes over par Friday and more difficult conditions expected Saturday, I trust English to manage the trouble better than most.
I also think he’s worth backing in the placement markets. When English is playing well, he tends to sustain that form throughout the tournament. Even when he doesn’t win, he’s more than capable of finding himself near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday.
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