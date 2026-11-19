Draws and Fades: Count on elite ball-strikers to thrive in breezy St. Simons
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Highlights | Round 1 | The RSM Classic | 2026
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Players in This Article
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Windy, wet weather set the scene for Thursday’s opening round at The RSM Classic, but low scores were still flying at Sea Island.
Jesper Svensson led the field with an 8-under 64 on the Plantation Course, while the Seaside Course played 1.75 strokes more difficult relative to par for the field.
What stands out to me near the top of the leaderboard is the number of players scoring mostly on the strength of their approach play and short game.
With the forecast calling for more wind throughout the week, I’m looking for elite ball-strikers who won’t be slowed down by it.
Ben James, Top 10 ties included (+175, DraftKings)
James missed a few birdie looks after flushing irons into tough greens in Round 1.
He missed three birdie putts from a combined 28 feet, 5 inches, on the par-4 second, par-5 fourth and par-3 seventh. Still, the rookie posted a 4-under 68 on the Plantation Course and is T17 heading into Friday’s second round.
If those putts start to drop, watch out for the 23-year-old.
Since the beginning of August, very few players, if any, have put up the results James has. He finished third at the Wyndham Championship, runner-up at the Biltmore Championship Asheville and T5 at the Bank of Utah Championship in three straight starts. His ball-striking ability is undeniably excellent, and with the wind not expected to let up, his consistency should shine.
What he hasn’t done yet is prove he’s an elite closer.
At the World Wide Technology Championship, he took a 54-hole lead and made an eagle putt on the 72nd hole to force a playoff, but fell to 19-year-old Blades Brown in extra holes.
Ben James sinks 20-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
That doesn’t mean the win won’t come, but the near misses could be deflating if they continue to pile up.
I lean toward the top-10 market as the safest option at +175, but I don’t mind a small bet on a win at +2400 for his maiden PGA Tour victory this week at Sea Island.
Zac Blair, Top 20 ties included (+495, DraftKings)
Blair ranks fifth on Tour in Bogey Avoidance and is an above-average putter, but his approach play stands out most. He ranks fourth on Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach, yet he lacked his best stuff Thursday and was mostly stuck in neutral.
The BYU alum opened with an even-par 70 that included two birdies and two bogeys.
He played the more difficult Seaside Course, so there should be more scoring opportunities on the Plantation Course on Friday. While others may flutter in the wind, his approach play should keep him steady.
Zac Blair sinks 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at Austin
Blair is T90 at even par, so the first job is making the cut. After that, only four shots separate him from the group at T17, which sits at 4 under, and that ground doesn’t need to be made up in one day.
He also has the motivation.
At No. 119 in the FedExCup Fall standings, the 36-year-old needs a two-way T4 at minimum to have a chance at the top 100. I’ll ride Blair in the top-20 market at +495, and I can see taking him in the top-five market at +3400 if you feel stronger about him getting the job done.
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