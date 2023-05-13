Good luck to those trying to catch Scottie Scheffler at the Byron Nelson

It is often tough to swallow laying a price only halfway through a golf tournament but we witnessed a similar situation three weeks ago in Mexico at Vidanta Vallarta when Tony Finau was trading at a similar number after just two rounds. We wrote, right here in this column, that he was a "Draw" even at the short number. Finau went on to win without too much pressure from the chasers. Scheffler did have a few hiccups in his opening round on Thursday, but he's really steadied the ship and nothing stands out as a red flag in his current stats. He's just really solid across the board and not too far off the beam in any area to cause concern for regression. Heck, that's Scottie's game, isn't it? He rarely makes the big mistake, he leads the TOUR in Bogey Avoidance - and when he does make a bogey, he's third on TOUR in Bounce Back.