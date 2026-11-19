Jesper Svensson catches fire late to seize early lead at The RSM Classic
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Highlights | Round 1 | The RSM Classic | 2026
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ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Michael Thorbjornsen spent the last few weeks working on his iron play and saw it pay off Thursday in the rain and wind at Sea Island. He made five of his seven birdies inside 10 feet for a 6-under 64 and the low score on the Seaside Course to trail Sweden's Jesper Svensson, who played the Plantation Course, by two shots at The RSM Classic.
Thorbjornsen, one of the group of rising young stars who won the Rocket Classic this year for his first PGA Tour title, had five birdies in a seven-hole stretch around the turn at the tougher Seaside Course (par 70), which included an 8-foot par save.
Michael Thorbjornsen's 146-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 11 at The RSM
Svensson, who needs at least a two-way tie for second to finish among the top 100 in the FedExCup to keep a full card for next year, birdied his last four holes on the easier Plantation Course (par 72) for an 8-under 64. He entered the week No. 135 in the FedExCup standings.
Max Greyserman and Garrick Higgo each shot 7-under 65 on the Plantation, while Sea Island Golf Club member Keith Mitchell shot 5-under 65 at Seaside.
The final tournament of the PGA Tour season brings different levels of pressure, mainly for those who want to be fully exempt next year by finishing in the top 100.
Greyserman, who came in at No. 91 and should be safe, only thinks about posting the best score he can. Emiliano Grillo (No. 113) is well aware of what's at stake.
“Everybody knows what they need to do out there,” Grillo said after a 66 at Plantation. “Yeah, good start. Hopefully many more of these. I know what I need to do and it was good.”
Thorbjornsen is among nine players in the field who finished in the top 50 on the PGA Tour and are exempt for all of the $20 million Signature Events in 2027. He felt the missing piece was his iron game, not giving himself enough birdie chances.
“We've worked very hard on my irons, just having more control,” Thorbjornsen said. “My driving stats have been pretty decent these past couple years and I haven’t really been able to take advantage of it. So trying to get the ball closer to the hole. That gives you more birdie looks but also less bogey chances.”
Ten of the top 16 players on the leaderboard to par came into the week outside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings. Thirty-five spots outside of the magic number, Svensson spent most of his day trying to keep himself and his golf clubs dry and negotiating a wind that wasn't as strong as practice rounds but no less a nuisance.
The Swede had seven birdies on the back nine at Plantation and only wants to keep going.
“You can’t really deny the situation that you’re in,” Svensson said. “Not really thinking of it when you’re playing as much as trying to hit the right areas and hit some good shots. That’s number one task really and see where that takes me.”
Brooks Koepka has been working with new coaches, including Brad Faxon with his putting that hurt him so much this year. Playing for the first time in six weeks, the five-time major champion opened with a 67 on Seaside.
Brooks Koepka holes 59-foot shot for birdie on No. 14 at The RSM
Blades Brown, at No. 54 in the world and hopeful of a late push to get into the Masters by the end of the year, had a pair of birdies late in his round to salvage a 1-under 69 at Seaside. Ben James, the PGA Tour University's No. 1 player in 2026 who is one spot behind Brown in the world ranking, shot 4-under 68 at Plantation.
Thorbjornsen and Mitchell head to the easier Plantation on Friday. They were the only players in the top 10 on the leaderboard who played Seaside in the opening round.